KPRA Gives Deadlines To Wedding Halls To Opt Either Fixed Tax Or Percentage
Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has fixed 25th June as deadline for the owners of wedding halls across the province to opt between fixed regime of Sales Tax on services and percentage regime for the coming financial year 2024-25, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
According to details shared by the KPRA media wing, through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Act, 2024 the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced a fixed or flat Sales Tax regime for the services provided by the wedding halls.
Under the new setup, wedding halls have been divided in three categories i.e., Category-A, Category-B and Category-C based on their seating capacity.
For this purpose, a new clause has been inserted in Entry No. 1 of the Second schedule to the KP Sales Tax Act, 2022 which shall take effect from the first day of July 2024.
The aim of this step was to simplify the payment mechanism by the sector besides bringing transparency and fairness in the system. This will not only reduce compliance cost but will also increase administrative efficiency through streamlined tax collection processes, reducing the need for extensive tax enforcement and audit mechanisms.
This new tax rates are significantly low as compared to previous rate of 8 percent of the value of such services.
One of the conditions of the above amendments requires owner or authorized representative of marriage halls, lawns, pandals and shamianas (Classification 9801.3000) to opt for the new regime latest by 25th of June 2024. Such option shall be submiitted to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority on the format which is available on its official website ,www.kpra.gov.pk or just visiting the link. https://kpra.gov.pk/option-for-the-person-providing-or-rendering-marriage-halls-servicesndals-and-shamianas-services/.
If the concerned businesses don’t opt for the new and simple tax regime by the specified date, they will have to pay sales tax at the enhanced rate of 11percent of the acutal value or charges received from their customers besides extensive tax enforcement and audit checks.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
More Stories From Business
-
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks11 minutes ago
-
Single digit tax to GDP ratio not sustainable: Finance Minister21 minutes ago
-
25 illegal LPG outlets sealed2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 20246 hours ago
-
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 2024-2514 hours ago
-
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-2515 hours ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas15 hours ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holidays from June 17 to 1915 hours ago
-
Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commission projects in PSDP 2024-2515 hours ago