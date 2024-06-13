Open Menu

KPRA Gives Deadlines To Wedding Halls To Opt Either Fixed Tax Or Percentage

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM

KPRA gives deadlines to wedding halls to opt either fixed tax or percentage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has fixed 25th June as deadline for the owners of wedding halls across the province to opt between fixed regime of Sales Tax on services and percentage regime for the coming financial year 2024-25, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

According to details shared by the KPRA media wing, through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Act, 2024 the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced a fixed or flat Sales Tax regime for the services provided by the wedding halls.

Under the new setup, wedding halls have been divided in three categories i.e., Category-A, Category-B and Category-C based on their seating capacity.

For this purpose, a new clause has been inserted in Entry No. 1 of the Second schedule to the KP Sales Tax Act, 2022 which shall take effect from the first day of July 2024.

The aim of this step was to simplify the payment mechanism by the sector besides bringing transparency and fairness in the system. This will not only reduce compliance cost but will also increase administrative efficiency through streamlined tax collection processes, reducing the need for extensive tax enforcement and audit mechanisms.

This new tax rates are significantly low as compared to previous rate of 8 percent of the value of such services.

One of the conditions of the above amendments requires owner or authorized representative of marriage halls, lawns, pandals and shamianas (Classification 9801.3000) to opt for the new regime latest by 25th of June 2024. Such option shall be submiitted to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority on the format which is available on its official website ,www.kpra.gov.pk or just visiting the link. https://kpra.gov.pk/option-for-the-person-providing-or-rendering-marriage-halls-servicesndals-and-shamianas-services/.

If the concerned businesses don’t opt for the new and simple tax regime by the specified date, they will have to pay sales tax at the enhanced rate of 11percent of the acutal value or charges received from their customers besides extensive tax enforcement and audit checks.

