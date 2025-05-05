Open Menu

KPRA Holds Meeting To Address RIMS Related Issues

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM

KPRA holds meeting to address RIMS related issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) In a bid to address issues related to the Restaurant Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) , the Collector Sales Tax on Services, Maqsood Hassan, chaired a meeting on Monday with KPRA officers from the Collectorate, Communication, and ICT wings.

Officers from regional offices attended the meeting online.

Deputy Director IT, Mohammad Asad, gave a detailed presentation on the working of RIMS, developed by the KPRA IT team to automate tax collection in restaurants.

Officers shared suggestions to curb tax fraud and evasion in the restaurant sector particularly related to RIMS.

The Collector appreciated the officers' interest in addressing shortcomings and said that the suggestions would be discussed at a higher level.

He added that efforts would be made to enhance penalties and deterrence for restaurant management and to raise customer awareness about demanding their tax receipts.

APP/aqk

