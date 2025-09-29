KPRA holds orientation session on Amendments to ST on Services Act

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) convened a comprehensive session on Monday to discuss the amendments introduced in the KP Sales Tax on Services Act, 2022 through the Finance Act, 2025.

Deputy Collector–Corporate, Raheel Iqbal delivered a detailed briefing on the recent changes in the law and the enforcement measures to be undertaken.

The session was attended by all Additional Collectors, Officers of KPRA Headquarters with participation from regional offices ensured virtually.

Collector Sales Tax on Services Maqsood Hassan and Advisor Tax Enforcement Fazal Amin Shah also attended the briefing and took part in the discussion.

A question-answer session was also held, during which participants’ queries were addressed by Raheel Iqbal and Additional Collector Headquarters, Abdul Raziq.

The session aimed at building a clearer understanding of the amendments and ensuring uniform implementation across all regional offices.