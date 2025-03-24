KPRA Holds Training Session For PMS Probationers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 08:22 PM
A training session for probationary officers of the Provincial Management Service (PMS), as part of their pre-service course was held here at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) headquarters in Peshawar, said a press release issued here on Monday
The session was aimed to familiarize the probationary officers with the revenue administration framework, enforcement mechanisms, and policy implementation strategies within KPRA.
Relevant officers of KPRA are leading the sessions, sharing their expertise to enhance the officers' understanding of taxation and regulatory functions in the province.
The first batch of PMS probationary officers has already completed their training at KPRA, and now a second batch will be attending a week-long orientation program at the authority.
Deputy Director HR, Mr. Aftab Ali Ghazi, led the session, providing a briefing on the structure and functioning of KPRA to the visiting trainees on their first day.
