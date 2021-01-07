KPRA introduces computer-based system for restaurants

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has started implementing Restaurants Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS) in eateries across the province to ensure transparency in tax collection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has started implementing Restaurants Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS) in eateries across the province to ensure transparency in tax collection.

The computer-based system "RIMS" enables the KPRA to get access to real time data of a restaurant sales and tax collection thus ensuring complete transparency in tax collected by the restaurant from the consumers, says the authority's spokesman.

He said the authority, KPRA had started integration of the RIMS with the restaurants across the province and initially three restaurants of Kohat, Nowshera and Abbottabad had installed the system and started working.

He said notices to restaurants had been served to integrate their systems with KPRA, adding that the KPRA IT teams were visiting restaurants in different cities for integrating their system with RIMS of KPRA.

He said where there was no system, the IT team could install a programme for them which would be connected with KPRA and the restaurant could also use it as its point of sale (POS).

The KPRA only gets access to sales and tax collected at each invoice and as a rebate. He said the KPRA had reduced sales tax on services rates from 8 percent to only 5 percent for restaurants having RIMS installed and operational.

The system also empowers the taxpayers to check their invoices through the KPRA website to make sure that the tax they paid at a restaurant has reached to KPRA or not. The consumers can verify their invoices through the link http://kpra.gov.pk/verify/ "We believe in transparency in KPRA and automation brings transparency. RIMS is a step towards transparency and automation and it is a part of the reforms KPRA is implementing in its operations," the spokesman said while quoting Fayyaz Ali Shah, the Director General KPRA in his statement.

"KPRA is grateful to those restaurants who have installed RIMS and as gift we are charging 5% tax instead of 8% from such restaurants," he said urging the restaurant owners to adopt the system for their own benefit in terms of earring good reputation and for the benefit of their customers who don't have to pay 8% sales tax on services.

The director general said that all the restaurants across the province had to adopt the system and KPRA was working with restaurants for integration of the system.

According to the DG KPRA, the customers should question the taxes they pay at the restaurants, "Citizens should ask the owners to install RIMS to make sure that the tax they pay reaches the government and the government spends it for the overall well-being of the province."