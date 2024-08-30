KPRA Opens Sub-Office To Facilitate Taxpayers Of Southern Region
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) opened a Sub-Office in Kohat on Friday to facilitate taxpayers of the southern region of the province
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali formally inaugurated the Sub-Office along with KPRA team. The office is located in KDA Complex B-Block.
The Sub-Office was opened on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Minister Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aftab Alam Afridi to facilitate taxpayers of Kohat and its adjacent areas.
Director General (DG) KPRA Fouzia Iqbal in her statement said that the aim of opening the Sub-Office in Kohat is to facilitate taxpayers of Kohat and its nearby areas.
“Our staff, including an Assistant Collector along with a facilitation officer will be present in the Sub-Office to address the issues of taxpayers on-the-spot for which they had to travel to KPRA regional office located in Bannu,” she said.
“The taxpayers are our stakeholders and we would do our best to facilitate them as much as possible to make tax payments and monthly returns filing easier for them,” she said and added that the Sub-Office will also help KPRA in improving tax compliance in Kohat, Hangu and Karak and the nearby areas and will also result an increase in the tax base in the region. She thanked DC Kohat for his support in establishing the office.
DC Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali said at inaugural ceremony that KPRA's Sub-Office in Kohat is like a blessing for the people Kohat who had to visit Bannu for their sales tax on services related issues which will now be resolved in their own city. He extended his support to the team of KPRA in Kohat.
