KPRA Organises For PMS Probationary Officers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A training session for probationary officers of the Provincial Management Service (PMS), as part of their pre-service course held at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA)'s headquarters in Peshawar.
The training session was aimed to familiarize the probationary officers with the revenue administration framework, enforcement mechanisms, and policy implementation strategies within KPRA.
Relevant officers of KPRA are leading the sessions, sharing their expertise to enhance the officers' understanding of taxation and regulatory functions in the province.
The session was completely focused on the working of the Collectorate, its functions, and the revenue collection mechanism.
Deputy Collector Raheel Iqbal, Assistant Collector Imran Ahmed, and Assistant Collector Muhammad Younas Khan conducted the training on the 4th day of the training programme. APP/aqk
