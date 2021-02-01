KPRA permits 28 firms to operate under standard rates of STS

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) granted permission to 28 firms to operate under standard rates of sales tax on services as per Section-26 A of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Act 2013.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the authority held here on Monday.

The Director General KPRA, Fayyaz Ali Shah, chaired the meeting which granted the permission to persons who had applied to the authority for the permission to operate under the standard rates of 15 percent instead of reduced rates.

The applicants who got the permission will be entitled for adjustments of input tax paid or to be paid at standard rates from January 28, 2021.

It also decided that the registered persons shall not be entitled for any adjustments of input taxes before January 28, 2021.

Several persons, rendering services and registered with KPRA, had submitted applications requesting permission to operate under the standard rates of sales tax on services.

Last year in October, the authority had constituted a committee to examine the applications and submit its recommendations based. The committee scrutinized the applications and submitted its recommendations allowing 28 cases purely on merit. In the light of the recommendations of the committee, the authority granted the permissions.