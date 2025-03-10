KPRA reviews revenue collection progress

The Collector Sales Tax on Services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), Maqssod Hassan, chaired a weekly meeting of the Collectorate on Monday to review revenue collection progress

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Collector Sales Tax on Services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), Maqssod Hassan, chaired a weekly meeting of the Collectorate on Monday to review revenue collection progress.

The meeting aimed to assess the efforts and measures taken by each region to meet their assigned targets.

The Collector emphasized the need to intensify enforcement efforts, particularly in key sectors such as high-rise buildings, the analysis of withholding statements, private medical practices, and property dealers.

Each regional office and the headquarters provided a briefing on their respective actions and progress in these targeted areas.Commending the ongoing efforts, the Collector urged all teams to deliver tangible results by the next weekly meeting.