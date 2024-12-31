KPRA seals restaurant for tax evasion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) On special directives of Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Finance Muzzammil Aslam, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Peshawar Region sealed a noted restaurant on Ring Road near Hayatabad Toll Plaza for failure in depositing sales tax on services, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

A team of KPRA Peshawar consisting of Deputy Collector Raheel Iqbal, Deputy Collector Ashraf Uddin, Assistant Collectors Khalid Mansoor, Shahnawaz Khan, Imran Ahmed, Younas Khan, Inspector Muhammad Afzal Abid, Audit Officer Hadi Hussain, and other officials, conducted the operation to ensure tax compliance and sealed the restaurant for tax evasion.

Additional Collector Peshawar Abdul Raziq, in his statement, emphasized that tax evasion will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Strict action will be taken against all individuals and businesses involved in tax evasion or non-compliance, as per KPRA rules and regulations.

He urged businesses in the services sector to ensure tax compliance to avoid legal consequences.

KPRA had already issued notices to the restaurant's management under KPRA regulations, but it failed to cooperate, leading to this action in accordance with the law.

During the last few days of this monitoring and enforcement campaign, initiated under the special instructions of Director General KPRA Fouzia Iqbal, the KPRA Peshawar Region has recovered millions of rupees in taxes from various restaurants.

APP/aqk