KPRA Slaps Fine On Famous Restaurant At Namak Mandi
Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) 1Under the directives of Advisor to the Finance Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muzzammil Aslam, and Director General of KPRA, Fouzia Iqbal, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has launched the third phase of its tax enforcement drive in Peshawar.
This phase includes on-site inspections of businesses, examination of records, and immediate issuance of penalties for violations of tax laws.
In this connection, the Additional Collector Central Abdul Raziq Khan, along with Assistant Collector Shahnawaz Hassan Khan, conducted a surprise visit to a well-known restaurant in Namak Mandi, Peshawaru on Saturday night.
Upon reviewing the business's records, the team found that the restaurant had failed to issue sales tax invoices. Consequently, a penalty notice of Rs. 100,000 was issued to the establishment.
Speaking after the visit, the Additional Collector stated that KPRA teams will continue to conduct surprise inspections to ensure strict compliance with tax regulations, with no compromises on the province's revenue. Businesses, especially restaurants, are urged to issue proper sales tax invoices. Non-compliance will result in penalties under the KPRA Sales Tax on Services Act, 2022.
The KPRA encourages citizens to report any incidents of taxi fraud, tax concealment, or tax evasion through its official WhatsApp number at 0333-1421423. Immediate action will be taken on complaints, and updates on the outcomes will be provided.
It is noteworthy that KPRA has introduced a whistleblower mechanism as part of its regulations. Individuals who report tax fraud, evasion, or concealment will be rewarded, and their identities will remain confidential.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
More Stories From Business
-
KPRA slaps fine on famous restaurant at Namak Mandi4 minutes ago
-
Steps to broaden tax net hailed34 minutes ago
-
Malaysian delegation's visit to boost bilateral agro, food trade55 minutes ago
-
Malik for renewing pledge for peaceful, prosperous South Asia1 hour ago
-
Farhan Munir appointed FTO coordinator2 hours ago
-
APBUMA welcomes PM address to D-8 Summit2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 20249 hours ago
-
Starts of PIA flight to Europe a welcome step: Aleem Khan20 hours ago
-
ICCI, Iran embassy join hands to boost bilateral trade23 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs2,100 per tola23 hours ago
-
CCP penalizes three dairy associations for collusive practices in fresh milk pricing23 hours ago