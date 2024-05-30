Open Menu

KPRA Surpasses Revenue Collection Target For FY 2023-24

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 11:50 AM

KPRA surpasses revenue collection target for FY 2023-24

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has surpassed the revenue collection target for the financial year 2023-24 and has collected Rs.37 billion against the assigned revenue target of Rs.35 billion.

This was told during a meeting of the Revenue Policy board held here with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan in the chair, said an official press release issued here on Thursday. Besides, members of the provincial cabinet administrative secretaries and other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in detail regarding the steps, success, and other matters of the revenue authority relating to the increase in the provincial government's income.

The participants of the meeting were told that for the current financial year 2023-24, the authority was assigned a revenue collection target of Rs.

35 billion and so far, it has already surpassed the target and collected a revenue of Rs.37 billion.

For the next financial year 2024-25, the meeting fixed a revenue collection target of Rs.47 billion.

The meeting also approved budget estimates of the revenue authority for the new financial year and also granted conditional approval to various proposed regulations of the revenue authority.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directed the effective utilization of information technology to bring transparency and capacity building to tax collection-related matters.

He further directed to give priority to the digitization process in those areas from where maximum revenue is collected.

He also directed the initiation of steps to fill vacant vacancies to increase the capacity of the revenue authority.

