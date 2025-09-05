KPRA team pays surprise visits to registered tax payers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A corporate team of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) including Assistant Collector Dr. Zia Ur Rehman and Audit Officer Sikandar Hayat carried out surprise visits to registered tax payers.

The purpose of the visits were to ensure compliance with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sales Tax on Services (KPSTS) Act, 2022 (updated 2025), said a press release issued here on Friday.

During the inspections, new tax rates were verified from records. Registered persons (RPs) were guided to charge Sales Tax on Services (STS) accurately at the applicable rates of 15 percent on cash transactions and 6 percent on digital transactions.

