Open Menu

KPRA Team Visits Business Entities In Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM

KPRA team visits business entities in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) On the directives of KPRA Additional Collector Mardan & Malakand, Qurrat-ul-Ain Wazir, a team of KPRA under the supervision of Assistant Collector-II, Asad Khan paid visits to various business entities including hotels, restaurants, and wedding halls in District Mardan on Friday.

The purpose of the visits was to ensure compliance with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sales Tax on Services Act, 2022 (amended in 2025).

During the visits, taxpayers were guided on the mandatory implementation and integration of the RIMS. Enrollment Notices were served to newly established businesses. Additionally, illicit invoices were collected for the initiation of penal action.

The team also checked that Sales Tax on Services (STS) payments were aligned with the actual economic activity of the businesses.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as d ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..

1 hour ago
 Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number ..

Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..

2 hours ago
 Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Des ..

Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..

2 hours ago
 Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in adverti ..

Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising

2 hours ago
 World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesi ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia

3 hours ago
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Ind ..

Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Relief for electricity consumers as protected unit ..

Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..

3 hours ago
 Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahor ..

Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025

3 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange wi ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda

4 hours ago
 Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI gu ..

Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business