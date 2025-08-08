KPRA Team Visits Business Entities In Mardan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) On the directives of KPRA Additional Collector Mardan & Malakand, Qurrat-ul-Ain Wazir, a team of KPRA under the supervision of Assistant Collector-II, Asad Khan paid visits to various business entities including hotels, restaurants, and wedding halls in District Mardan on Friday.
The purpose of the visits was to ensure compliance with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sales Tax on Services Act, 2022 (amended in 2025).
During the visits, taxpayers were guided on the mandatory implementation and integration of the RIMS. Enrollment Notices were served to newly established businesses. Additionally, illicit invoices were collected for the initiation of penal action.
The team also checked that Sales Tax on Services (STS) payments were aligned with the actual economic activity of the businesses.
