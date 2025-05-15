KPRA Team Visits Hotels, Restaurants In Galiyat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) On the directives of Additional Collector KPRA (North) Muhammad Abbas Khan, a team of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (North) visited multiple hotels and restaurants in Galiyat.
During the visit, the team issued advisory notices to registered businesses, highlighting the importance of compliance with the Sales Tax on Services Act, 2022.
The team also reviewed business records and provided on-spot guidance to ensure proper adherence to the applicable tax laws.
APP/aqk
