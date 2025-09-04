Open Menu

KPRA Team Visits Restaurants To Ensure Tax Compliance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:10 PM

KPRA team visits restaurants to ensure tax compliance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) On the directions of the Additional Collector Central, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Peshawar team comprising Assistant Collector Shahnawaz Hassan Khan and Inspector Muhammad Afzal Abid conducted visit to various restaurants in Peshawar on Thursday to ensure tax compliance.

During the inspections, the team checked the tax rates being charged on payments made through both card and cash.

The provisions of the Finance Act 2025 were explained to the restaurant managements, and they were instructed to strictly comply in order to avoid legal action in the future.

The team further communicated that the authority will continue snap checking, particularly during peak business hours, to monitor compliance.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

42 minutes ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

1 hour ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

2 hours ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

3 hours ago
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

6 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

8 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business