KPRA Team Visits Restaurants To Ensure Tax Compliance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) On the directions of the Additional Collector Central, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Peshawar team comprising Assistant Collector Shahnawaz Hassan Khan and Inspector Muhammad Afzal Abid conducted visit to various restaurants in Peshawar on Thursday to ensure tax compliance.
During the inspections, the team checked the tax rates being charged on payments made through both card and cash.
The provisions of the Finance Act 2025 were explained to the restaurant managements, and they were instructed to strictly comply in order to avoid legal action in the future.
The team further communicated that the authority will continue snap checking, particularly during peak business hours, to monitor compliance.
