KPRA Urged To Categorize Service Tax For Goods Transporters

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 03:04 PM

KPRA urged to categorize service tax for goods transporters

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Muhammad Zahid Shah has urged authorities concerned to categorize service tax for Goods Transport in line with revenues generated by goods transporters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Muhammad Zahid Shah has urged authorities concerned to categorize service tax for Goods Transport in line with revenues generated by goods transporters.

He said that he would take up the issue of newly imposed tax on goods transport by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) with authorities concerned of the government to get service tax categorized for the Goods Transport according to generation of revenues.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Goods Transport and Adda's owners federation at the FPCCI regional office here.

The meeting was attended by FPCCI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coordinator Sartaj Ahmad Khan, prominent industrialist Muhammad Shoaib Khan, All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Goods Transport and Adda Owners Federation President Humayun Khan, Liaquat Ali, Sikandar Khan, Amir Zeb, FPCCI Regional Secretary Mian Muhammad Wisal and Assistant Manager Engineer Khalid Haider and others.

Goods transporters said that besides toll plaza tax, route permit tax, token tax, lines tax, the government was levying various other taxes on fuel, tires and spare parts, while KAPRA had now issued notices in the name of service tax.

On the other hand, the business had come to a halt due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and added that FPCCI should play its role in abolishing tax imposed by the KPRA.

President FPCCI, Muhammad Zahid Shah, said the issue of service tax on transport by KAPRA would take with the provincial government and the director general of the authority to categorize it for goods transport in terms of their revenues.

He said that Provincial Minister for Transport Shah Mohammad Khan and Secretary Transport would also be contacted soon in this regard. Muhammad Shoaib Khan and Goods Transporters also felicitated the newly elected Vice President of FPCCI Muhammad Zahid Shah.

