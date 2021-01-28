KPT approaches Sindh police to include insertion of Section 109 in FIRs against land grabbers

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has approached CCPO, Sindh Police, Karachi to include insertion of Section 109 (Abetment) in First Information Reports (FIRs) against land grabbers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has approached CCPO, Sindh Police, Karachi to include insertion of Section 109 (Abetment) in First Information Reports (FIRs) against land grabbers.

KPT has vigorously pursuing its anti encroachment drive and the encroached lands of the KPT would be retrieved, said a statement.

KPT reserves right to take stringent action as per law against encroachment and to remove it.

A consolidated team of Anti Encroachment Department, Estate Department, MCPO, PSF Department, Legal Department and KPT Police were conducting raids against illegal encroachment under the supervision and command of Manager Anti-encroachment KPT.