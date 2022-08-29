KPT considering to determine dumerage charges

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Chairman Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda has said the port is considering to establish a regulatory body on the issue of demurrage charges at the port The formation of regulatory body will be announced soon, he said while speaking at a luncheon hosted by Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), said a statement on Monday

On this occasion, KATI's Patron-in-Chief S.M. Muneer, President Salman Aslam, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, KITE CEO Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Maheen Salman, Vice President Farrukh Qandhari, Standing Committee Chairman Faraz-ur-Rehman, Former Presidents, Farhan-ur-Rehman, Masood Naqi, Danish Khan, Manzar Alam, Farrukh Mazhar and others were also present.

Chairman KPT Tariq Huda further said that he was trying to reduce the demurrage charges but due to some unavoidable reasons this issue is delayed. "In a few days, I will invite all the business community to the KPT head office and where the committee will be formally announced." He said due to the recent change in the import policy, all the containers were stopped at the port, which has now been allowed to leave. Because of this reason, the demurrage charges were incurred.

Tariq Huda said that since 2002 no charges had been increased by KPT.

However, employee salaries and other administrative expenses increased.

The result was, the operating profit and revenue were equal, in the past KPT's profit was high, many development projects were completed by KPT's expenses including KPT flyover, underpass and other projects.

However, due to a lack of budget, it is difficult to bear the expenses of development projects. Now is the time to take concrete steps to increase the income of KPT.

Chairman KPT said that we will start Pakistan's single window operation which will provide facilities to importers and exporters. Tariq Huda said that we should use our marine resources.

He said that if the Pipri railway track was completed, 100 containers could be cleared from the port immediately.

Apart from this, the elimination of marine pollution also becomes our responsibility to take all possible measures. KPT will soon launch an awareness campaign to prevent environmental pollution.

President Salman Aslam said that KATI was the first organization that took practical steps to help the flood victims.