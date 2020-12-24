UrduPoint.com
KPT Enforces Discipline To Maximize Efficiency

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:58 PM

KPT enforces discipline to maximize efficiency

Karachi Port Authority (KPT) under Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Thursday finalized six inquiries and enforced discipline to maximize efficiency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Karachi Port Authority (KPT) under Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Thursday finalized six inquiries and enforced discipline to maximize efficiency. According to a statement issued by KPT, as a result of this, three officials were dismissed and one official was compulsory retired.

Moreover, penalties of stoppage of annual increments were imposed on four officials, one official was censured and one official was issued show cause notice.

