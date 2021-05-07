KPT establishes COVID-19 vaccination center

(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has established COVID-19 vaccination center and free COVID-PCR testing facility at KPT Hospital to facilitate its employees and masses

KPT has also issued COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) due to an increase in number of cases in the country for last one month.

According to KPT, the above trend was also seen among KPT employees/ officers with increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Considering ongoing situation stern compliance to SOP should be observed by the respective departments.

According to SOP, wearing face mask in KPT premises was mandatory for all, adding that fine would be imposed upon the individual Rs. 500 over non-compliance. Social distance of minimum of one meter should be maintained and handshake should be avoided.

Unnecessary gathering should be avoided such as eating meal together for more than two people must be reported strictly.

All employees must be educated and instructed, in case of symptoms they must report to COVID-19 medical facility or KPT hospital.

