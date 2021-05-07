UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Establishes COVID-19 Vaccination Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 02:03 PM

KPT establishes COVID-19 vaccination center

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has established COVID-19 vaccination center and free COVID-PCR testing facility at KPT Hospital to facilitate its employees and masses

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has established COVID-19 vaccination center and free COVID-PCR testing facility at KPT Hospital to facilitate its employees and masses.

KPT has also issued COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) due to an increase in number of cases in the country for last one month.

According to KPT, the above trend was also seen among KPT employees/ officers with increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Considering ongoing situation stern compliance to SOP should be observed by the respective departments.

According to SOP, wearing face mask in KPT premises was mandatory for all, adding that fine would be imposed upon the individual Rs. 500 over non-compliance. Social distance of minimum of one meter should be maintained and handshake should be avoided.

Unnecessary gathering should be avoided such as eating meal together for more than two people must be reported strictly.

All employees must be educated and instructed, in case of symptoms they must report to COVID-19 medical facility or KPT hospital.

\778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fine All Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.