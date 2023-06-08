KPT handled Rs 31.79 mln tons cargo during FY 2022-23

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) was handling cargo and containers of Rs 31.79 million tonne as compared to Rs 39.71 million tonne during the fiscal year 2022-23

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on Thursday, the KPT has been another key player in maritime traffic and cargo handling at the seaport.

The recording of a decrease of 20 per cent exhibited cargo handling at the KPT during the last four years.

Meanwhile, the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) being a strategic maritime hub, is in the process of becoming the gateway port for Pakistan and the region by offering transhipment facilities.

The development of both Gwadar City and Gwadar Port is critical for the socio-economic development of the country.