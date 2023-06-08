UrduPoint.com

KPT Handled Rs 31.79 Mln Tons Cargo During FY 2022-23

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 08:42 PM

KPT handled Rs 31.79 mln tons cargo during FY 2022-23

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) was handling cargo and containers of Rs 31.79 million tonne as compared to Rs 39.71 million tonne during the fiscal year 2022-23

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) was handling cargo and containers of Rs 31.79 million tonne as compared to Rs 39.71 million tonne during the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on Thursday, the KPT has been another key player in maritime traffic and cargo handling at the seaport.

The recording of a decrease of 20 per cent exhibited cargo handling at the KPT during the last four years.

Meanwhile, the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) being a strategic maritime hub, is in the process of becoming the gateway port for Pakistan and the region by offering transhipment facilities.

The development of both Gwadar City and Gwadar Port is critical for the socio-economic development of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Traffic Gwadar Hub Million Karachi Port

Recent Stories

UAE to host Asian U20 Athletics Championships in 2 ..

UAE to host Asian U20 Athletics Championships in 2024

12 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Centre for Arti ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence to acceler ..

12 minutes ago
 PHC CJ directs judicial officers to dispose off pe ..

PHC CJ directs judicial officers to dispose off petty nature cases swiftly

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to answer in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir & oth ..

Imran Khan to answer in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir & other corruption cases: Atta Tara ..

12 minutes ago
 PQA handling cargo of Rs 31.53 mln tonne FY 2022-2 ..

PQA handling cargo of Rs 31.53 mln tonne FY 2022-23

6 minutes ago
 Rs1,222 bln provided to farmers during July-March, ..

Rs1,222 bln provided to farmers during July-March, 2023: Survey

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.