KPT, MPCRR leveling beach access to counter oil spill contingency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Marine Pollution Control Rapid Response (MPCRR) team is leveling beach access prior to making embankment to counter any oil spill contingency.

KPT Marine Pollution Control Department mobilised its heavy equipment at site, said a statement.

KPT, Rapid Response is maintaining 24/7 vigil.

The KPT heavy machinery is leveling beach access prior to making embankment to counter any Oil spill contingency after selection of sacrificial area keeping in view wind patterns.

The MV Heng Tong 77, a cargo ship with a capacity of 3,600 dead weight tonnage, was on the way from Shanghai to Turkey, as it anchored in Pakistan's territorial waters for a crew change.

According to KPT, it lost its anchors due to extreme weather and started drifting toward shallow waters in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi also said in a tweet, that "I have indicated from day one that we will not allow anyone to take advantage of our ports. After collecting indicators & data available to us, I have formed an inquiry committee to ascertain the facts & fix responsibility on this incident,".