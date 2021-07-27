KPT performance remained outstanding during global lockdown situation

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) performance remained outstanding during COVID-19 global lockdown situation, especially for shipping operations and cargo handling during financial year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) performance remained outstanding during COVID-19 global lockdown situation, especially for shipping operations and cargo handling during financial year 2020-21.

The volume of cargo handling, including Import and export peaked at 52.28 million tons, registering a growth of 25 percent over the previous year's 41.84 million tons including export in all categories of cargo recording a growth of dry cargo rising by 9 percent to 15.27 million tons as against 13.97 million tons of 2019-20, said a press release.

The container handling at Karachi port was 2.29 million TEUs (Twenty feet Equivalent Unit) which is the highest in KPT's history.

The movement of vessels also increased by 21 percent to 1,845 ships.

The container carriers were reported at 868 during 2020-21 compared to 744 last fiscal and bulk cargo ships 280 against 172 ships.

KPT also efficiently handled wheat cargo thereby maintaining the food security chain and ensured timely berthing of oil tankers to contribute towards energy security.

KPT endeavors to facilitate its Port users and the trade community a predictable business environment, digitalization of Estate and Operations thus ensuring ease of business & 24/7 access and transparency.