UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Performance Remained Outstanding During Global Lockdown Situation

Umer Jamshaid 55 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 03:17 PM

KPT performance remained outstanding during global lockdown situation

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) performance remained outstanding during COVID-19 global lockdown situation, especially for shipping operations and cargo handling during financial year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) performance remained outstanding during COVID-19 global lockdown situation, especially for shipping operations and cargo handling during financial year 2020-21.

The volume of cargo handling, including Import and export peaked at 52.28 million tons, registering a growth of 25 percent over the previous year's 41.84 million tons including export in all categories of cargo recording a growth of dry cargo rising by 9 percent to 15.27 million tons as against 13.97 million tons of 2019-20, said a press release.

The container handling at Karachi port was 2.29 million TEUs (Twenty feet Equivalent Unit) which is the highest in KPT's history.

The movement of vessels also increased by 21 percent to 1,845 ships.

The container carriers were reported at 868 during 2020-21 compared to 744 last fiscal and bulk cargo ships 280 against 172 ships.

KPT also efficiently handled wheat cargo thereby maintaining the food security chain and ensured timely berthing of oil tankers to contribute towards energy security.

KPT endeavors to facilitate its Port users and the trade community a predictable business environment, digitalization of Estate and Operations thus ensuring ease of business & 24/7 access and transparency.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Import Business Oil All Wheat Million Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Khadija Siddiqui case: Shah Hussain early release ..

10 minutes ago

9th, 11th grades examination start across KP

3 minutes ago

PMD predicts chances of light rain in Karachi

4 minutes ago

FBR notifies committee for integration of business ..

4 minutes ago

China's Nanjing tightens restrictive measures to s ..

4 minutes ago

Police arrest five Afghans in murder case in kohat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.