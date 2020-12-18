UrduPoint.com
KPT Pilot Commended By IMO For Exceptional Display Of Bravery

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 01:24 PM

KPT pilot commended by IMO for exceptional display of bravery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Captain Rashid Ahmed, a pilot, has been commended by International Maritime Organization (IMO) for exceptional display of bravery and seaman profession to protect marine order and environment.

This speaks of the highest standard in KPT, said a statement issued by KPT, Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

IMO's commendation is the matter of pride for the Trust. The International Maritime Organization is a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping. Meanwhile, KPT also launched its official social media account today for keeping updates the concerned stakeholders and people about KPT and Pakistan's maritime sector.

