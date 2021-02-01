KPT plants 6,000 mangrove saplings at Mai Kolachi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has planted around 6000 mangrove saplings at Mai Kolachi, Bath Island side as Historic First, to restore Natural Marine habitat.

Under the initiative, the KPT would plant 100,000 mangroves every quarter through plantation campaigns and activities like public awareness drive in educational institutions, conferences and symposia arrangements, said KPT in a series of tweets.

KPT termed mangroves plantation an essential initiative for the ports and port cities to avoid national calamities like Tsunamis and Heat Waves.