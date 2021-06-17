KPT Registers 21 Percent Increase In Total Cargo Handling Over Previous Year
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Karachi Port has registered 21 per cent increase in total cargo and container handling over the previous year.
According to official figures, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has managed a total cargo and container volume of 39.424.
155 million tonnes during July-March Fiscal Year 2021.
While export cargo and container volume grew by 3 percent in FY 2021, imports increased by 31 percent over the same period last year.
KPT over the last five months has made impressive achievements in operations and fiscal areas.