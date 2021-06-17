KPT registers 21 percent increase in total cargo handling over previous year

The Karachi Port has registered 21 per cent increase in total cargo and container handling over the previous year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Karachi Port has registered 21 per cent increase in total cargo and container handling over the previous year.

According to official figures, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has managed a total cargo and container volume of 39.424.

155 million tonnes during July-March Fiscal Year 2021.

While export cargo and container volume grew by 3 percent in FY 2021, imports increased by 31 percent over the same period last year.

KPT over the last five months has made impressive achievements in operations and fiscal areas.