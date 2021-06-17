UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Registers 21 Percent Increase In Total Cargo Handling Over Previous Year

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:40 PM

KPT registers 21 percent increase in total cargo handling over previous year

The Karachi Port has registered 21 per cent increase in total cargo and container handling over the previous year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Karachi Port has registered 21 per cent increase in total cargo and container handling over the previous year.

According to official figures, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has managed a total cargo and container volume of 39.424.

155 million tonnes during July-March Fiscal Year 2021.

While export cargo and container volume grew by 3 percent in FY 2021, imports increased by 31 percent over the same period last year.

KPT over the last five months has made impressive achievements in operations and fiscal areas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Same Million Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Karachi to experience heavy rain from tomorrow:MET ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing Welcomes Putin-Biden Agreement to Launch S ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo Olympics Organizers Set to Drop Plan to Sell ..

6 minutes ago

Mufti Aziz booked under charges of sodomy with sem ..

24 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in sargodha

34 minutes ago

ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking offi ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.