KPT Secures Grant For Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor Feasibility Study

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 11:24 PM

Karachi Port Trust, with the support of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) of the Government of Pakistan, announce the successful acquisition of a grant from EXIM Bank, Korea. This funding will facilitate a comprehensive Feasibility Study for the proposed Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor (LEFC).

According to press release ,The LEFC is designed to cover approximately 25 kilometers, commencing from the ICI intersection at Jinnah Bridge, traversing through Lyari Nullah, and concluding at the Daewoo Bus Terminal on the Superhighway.

This vital project aims to alleviate congestion for Karachi Port freight traffic by enabling 24/7 in and out movements, effectively bypassing the city's congested roads.

A kickoff meeting with the Korean Consultants took place on 3rd February, 2025, at the KPT Head Office, marking the official commencement of this significant initiative. Following the meeting, a guided tour of the proposed Right of Way (ROW) for the corridor was organized for the consultants to familiarize them with the project area.

The Feasibility Study is anticipated to be completed within eight months, paving the way for enhanced freight movement and improved logistical efficiency for Karachi Port.

