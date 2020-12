Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said Karachi Port Trust (KPT) set a new world record for handling most bulk cargo in a day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said Karachi Port Trust (KPT) set a new world record for handling most bulk cargo in a day.

In a statement issued here, the minister said that Karachi Port broke it's own record by handling 11,802 tons of fertilizer in one day.

"Motor vehicle carriages offloaded 11,802 tons of fertilizer at the port.