KPT Shipping Intelligence Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued
the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700
hours on Wednesday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-I Karachi D. Crude Oil PNSC 24/08/20
OP-II Diamond Express D.Mogas Cosco 25/08/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1 Chemroute Sun D. Mogas East Wind 24/08/20
2 Hankuk Chemi D. Chemical East Wind 25/08/20
4/5 Banglor Arjan D. Dap Bulk-SH 10/08/20
4 Mouton L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 24/08/20
10/11 Green Phoenix D. Dap Bulk-SH 15/08/20
11/12 Pacific Crown L. Clinkers Bulk-SH 20/08/20
13/14 Captain Karam D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 23/08/20
14/15 Eco Atlantic L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 20/08/20
16/17 Taiyuan D. Steel East Wind 19/08/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
8/9 Botany Bay D. L. Cnt. Riazeda 24/08/20
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-3 KMTC Mumbai D. L. Cnt. United Marine 25/08/20
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
24 Valentine D. Chemical East Wind 23/08/20
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
26/27 Msc Jessenia D. L. Cnt. MSC Pak 26/08/20
28/29 Diyala D.
L. Cnt. X-Press Feeder 25/08/20
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Xing Hong Kong Cosco 26/08/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.
Ever Decent Green Pak 29/08/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
Esperanza N Cosco 30/08/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.
Xin Shanghai Cosco 31/08/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Cosco Belgium Cosco 01/09/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Hanne Danica PNSC 29/08/20 Not Sched 1 Cnt. Nil
Live Auerbach Project-SH 29/08/20 Not Sched 5,007 Steel Plates
1,364 Defense Cargo
Navi Sunny Noble-SH 01/09/20 Not Sched 11,000 Project Cargo Nil
VEHICLE:
Primrose Ace Dynamic-SH 26/08/20 Not Sched 154 Units Nil
WHEAT:
Ym Summit NorthStar 26/08/20 Not Sched 60,804 Nil
OIL TANKER:
Oinoussian Star GAC 26/08/20 Not Sched 30,000 Mogas Nil
Quetta PNSC 26/08/20 Not Sched 70,000 Crude Oil Nil
Lahore PNSC 27/08/20 Not Sched 70,000 Crude Oil Nil
Navig8 Sirius GAC 27/08/20 Not Sched 2,056 Base Oil Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
No Ship is Off Port Today..