KPT Shipping Intelligence Report

KPT shipping intelligence report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Wednesday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Karachi D. Crude Oil PNSC 24/08/20

OP-II Diamond Express D.Mogas Cosco 25/08/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Chemroute Sun D. Mogas East Wind 24/08/20

2 Hankuk Chemi D. Chemical East Wind 25/08/20

4/5 Banglor Arjan D. Dap Bulk-SH 10/08/20

4 Mouton L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 24/08/20

10/11 Green Phoenix D. Dap Bulk-SH 15/08/20

11/12 Pacific Crown L. Clinkers Bulk-SH 20/08/20

13/14 Captain Karam D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 23/08/20

14/15 Eco Atlantic L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 20/08/20

16/17 Taiyuan D. Steel East Wind 19/08/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

8/9 Botany Bay D. L. Cnt. Riazeda 24/08/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-3 KMTC Mumbai D. L. Cnt. United Marine 25/08/20

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

24 Valentine D. Chemical East Wind 23/08/20

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Msc Jessenia D. L. Cnt. MSC Pak 26/08/20

28/29 Diyala D.

L. Cnt. X-Press Feeder 25/08/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Xing Hong Kong Cosco 26/08/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.

Ever Decent Green Pak 29/08/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

Esperanza N Cosco 30/08/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.

Xin Shanghai Cosco 31/08/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Cosco Belgium Cosco 01/09/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Hanne Danica PNSC 29/08/20 Not Sched 1 Cnt. Nil

Live Auerbach Project-SH 29/08/20 Not Sched 5,007 Steel Plates

1,364 Defense Cargo

Navi Sunny Noble-SH 01/09/20 Not Sched 11,000 Project Cargo Nil

VEHICLE:

Primrose Ace Dynamic-SH 26/08/20 Not Sched 154 Units Nil

WHEAT:

Ym Summit NorthStar 26/08/20 Not Sched 60,804 Nil

OIL TANKER:

Oinoussian Star GAC 26/08/20 Not Sched 30,000 Mogas Nil

Quetta PNSC 26/08/20 Not Sched 70,000 Crude Oil Nil

Lahore PNSC 27/08/20 Not Sched 70,000 Crude Oil Nil

Navig8 Sirius GAC 27/08/20 Not Sched 2,056 Base Oil Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

No Ship is Off Port Today..

