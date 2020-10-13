UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Shipping Intelligence Report

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 12:00 PM

KPT shipping intelligence report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Tuesday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Velos Sapphire D. Mogas Alpine 10/10/20

OP-II Pacific Sarah D. Mogas GAC 12/10/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Al Mahboobah D. Chemical Wilhelmsen 10/10/20

2/3 Pacific Endeavor D. Chemical Alpine 12/10/20

11/12 Athina D. Wheat East Wind 09/10/20

13/14 AlRayan L. Clinkers Bulk-Sh. 12/10/20

14/15 Hait Bricon D. Gen. Cargo Land Star 09/10/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 George Washington D. L. Cnt. OC-Network 11/10/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-3 Hyundai Colombo D. L. Cnt. United Marine 12/10/20

SAPT-4 CMA CGM Titus D. L. Cnt. CMA CMA Pak. 12/10/20

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

24 Sea Power D. Chemical Alpine 11/10/20

25 Mohar L. Cement Sirius Logistics 12/10/20

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Greenwich Bridge D. L. Cnt. OC-Network 12/10/20

28/29 Ital Lirica D.

L. Cnt. Green Pak 12/10/20

29/30 As Sara D. L. Cnt. Oocl Pak 12/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Ever Ursula Green Pak 13/10/20 Not Sched 1,000 G.c 900 Cnt.

Kota Naked P-Delta 16/10/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Eemslift Dafne Project-Sh 13/10/20 Not Sched Nil 622 Defence Cargo

Han Yi Sea Hawks 15/10/20 Not Sched Nil 1,076 GC.

FERTILIZER:

Chamchuri Naree WMA Shipcare 17/10/20 Not Sched 32,000 Nil

CLINKER:

Qing Ping Shan OC-Services 14/10/20 Not Sched Nil 55,000

SUGAR:

MSC Chiara Alpine 14/10/20 Not Sched 16,000 Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Beaufort General Cargo Sea Hawks 16/17 13/10/20 01:48 -

Asavari Oil Tanker Alpine -- 11/10/20 11:15 -

Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 1

Star Ploeg Oil Tanker East Wind -- 12/10/20 07:20 -

Ottomana Oil Tanker Alpine -- 12/10/20 21:00 -

LEGEND

Shifted from Berth No 2/3 to O/A

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Washington Oil George Colombo Alpine From Wheat Hyundai Karachi Port P

Recent Stories

SC issues notice to Imran Khan for using public pr ..

1 minute ago

Youth have a vital role in country's progress, pro ..

23 minutes ago

OPPO Pakistan Launches the Sleekest OPPO F17 Pro i ..

42 minutes ago

Motorway gang-rape case: Prime suspect Abid Ali pr ..

43 minutes ago

G20 to discuss measures to support a rapid, sustai ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.