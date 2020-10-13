KPT shipping intelligence report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Tuesday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Velos Sapphire D. Mogas Alpine 10/10/20

OP-II Pacific Sarah D. Mogas GAC 12/10/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Al Mahboobah D. Chemical Wilhelmsen 10/10/20

2/3 Pacific Endeavor D. Chemical Alpine 12/10/20

11/12 Athina D. Wheat East Wind 09/10/20

13/14 AlRayan L. Clinkers Bulk-Sh. 12/10/20

14/15 Hait Bricon D. Gen. Cargo Land Star 09/10/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 George Washington D. L. Cnt. OC-Network 11/10/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-3 Hyundai Colombo D. L. Cnt. United Marine 12/10/20

SAPT-4 CMA CGM Titus D. L. Cnt. CMA CMA Pak. 12/10/20

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

24 Sea Power D. Chemical Alpine 11/10/20

25 Mohar L. Cement Sirius Logistics 12/10/20

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Greenwich Bridge D. L. Cnt. OC-Network 12/10/20

28/29 Ital Lirica D.

L. Cnt. Green Pak 12/10/20

29/30 As Sara D. L. Cnt. Oocl Pak 12/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Ever Ursula Green Pak 13/10/20 Not Sched 1,000 G.c 900 Cnt.

Kota Naked P-Delta 16/10/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Eemslift Dafne Project-Sh 13/10/20 Not Sched Nil 622 Defence Cargo

Han Yi Sea Hawks 15/10/20 Not Sched Nil 1,076 GC.

FERTILIZER:

Chamchuri Naree WMA Shipcare 17/10/20 Not Sched 32,000 Nil

CLINKER:

Qing Ping Shan OC-Services 14/10/20 Not Sched Nil 55,000

SUGAR:

MSC Chiara Alpine 14/10/20 Not Sched 16,000 Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Beaufort General Cargo Sea Hawks 16/17 13/10/20 01:48 -

Asavari Oil Tanker Alpine -- 11/10/20 11:15 -

Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 1

Star Ploeg Oil Tanker East Wind -- 12/10/20 07:20 -

Ottomana Oil Tanker Alpine -- 12/10/20 21:00 -

LEGEND

Shifted from Berth No 2/3 to O/A