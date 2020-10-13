KPT Shipping Intelligence Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Tuesday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-I Velos Sapphire D. Mogas Alpine 10/10/20
OP-II Pacific Sarah D. Mogas GAC 12/10/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1 Al Mahboobah D. Chemical Wilhelmsen 10/10/20
2/3 Pacific Endeavor D. Chemical Alpine 12/10/20
11/12 Athina D. Wheat East Wind 09/10/20
13/14 AlRayan L. Clinkers Bulk-Sh. 12/10/20
14/15 Hait Bricon D. Gen. Cargo Land Star 09/10/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
6/7 George Washington D. L. Cnt. OC-Network 11/10/20
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-3 Hyundai Colombo D. L. Cnt. United Marine 12/10/20
SAPT-4 CMA CGM Titus D. L. Cnt. CMA CMA Pak. 12/10/20
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
24 Sea Power D. Chemical Alpine 11/10/20
25 Mohar L. Cement Sirius Logistics 12/10/20
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
26/27 Greenwich Bridge D. L. Cnt. OC-Network 12/10/20
28/29 Ital Lirica D.
L. Cnt. Green Pak 12/10/20
29/30 As Sara D. L. Cnt. Oocl Pak 12/10/20
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Ever Ursula Green Pak 13/10/20 Not Sched 1,000 G.c 900 Cnt.
Kota Naked P-Delta 16/10/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Eemslift Dafne Project-Sh 13/10/20 Not Sched Nil 622 Defence Cargo
Han Yi Sea Hawks 15/10/20 Not Sched Nil 1,076 GC.
FERTILIZER:
Chamchuri Naree WMA Shipcare 17/10/20 Not Sched 32,000 Nil
CLINKER:
Qing Ping Shan OC-Services 14/10/20 Not Sched Nil 55,000
SUGAR:
MSC Chiara Alpine 14/10/20 Not Sched 16,000 Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Beaufort General Cargo Sea Hawks 16/17 13/10/20 01:48 -
Asavari Oil Tanker Alpine -- 11/10/20 11:15 -
Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 1
Star Ploeg Oil Tanker East Wind -- 12/10/20 07:20 -
Ottomana Oil Tanker Alpine -- 12/10/20 21:00 -
LEGEND
Shifted from Berth No 2/3 to O/A