KPT Shipping Intelligence Report
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700
hours on Wednesday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-I Velos Sapphire D. Mogas Alpine 10/10/20
OP-II Pacific Sarah D. Mogas GAC 12/10/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1 Al Mahboobah D. Chemical Wilhelmsen 10/10/20
2/3 Asavari D. Chemical Alpine 13/10/20
11/12 Athina D. Wheat East Wind 09/10/20
13/14 AlRayan L. Clinkers Bulk-Sh. 12/10/20
14/15 Hait Bricon D. Gen. Cargo Land Star 09/10/20
16/17 Beaufort D. Gen. Cargo Sea Hawks 13/10/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
8/9 Oel Kedarnath D. L. Cnt. East Wind 13/10/20
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-3 KMTC Dubai D. L. Cnt. United Marine 14/10/20
SAPT-4 Erving D. L. Cnt. CMA CMA Pak. 13/10/20
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
24 Star Ploeg D. Base Oil East wind 13/10/20
25 Mohar L. Cement Sirius Logistics 12/10/20
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
26/27 Greenwich Bridge D.
L. Cnt. OC-Network 12/10/20
28/29 Ital Lirica D. L. Cnt. Green Pak 12/10/20
29/30 As Sara D. L. Cnt. Oocl Pak 12/10/20
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Ever Ursula Green Pak 14/10/20 Not Sched 1,000 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
Kota Naked P-Delta 16/10/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt. Csl Sophia Ocean Sea 20/10/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Eemslift Dafne Project-Sh 15/10/20 Not Sched Nil 622 Defence Cargo
Han Yi Sea Hawks 15/10/20 Not Sched Nil 1,076 GC.
FERTILIZER:
Chamchuri Naree WMA Shipcare 17/10/20 Not Sched 32,000 Nil
WHEAT:
Gulf Trader Northsatr 15/10/20 Not Sched 66,000 Nil
CLINKER:
Qing Ping Shan OC-Services 16/10/20 Not Sched Nil 55,000
SUGAR:
MSC Chiara Alpine 14/10/20 Not Sched 16,000 Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 1
Ottomana Oil Tanker Alpine -- 12/10/20 21:00 -
LEGEND
1 Shifted from Berth No 2/3 to O/A