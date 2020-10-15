KPT shipping intelligence report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Lahore D. Crude Oil PNSC 14/10/20

OP-II Pacific Sarah D. Mogas GAC 12/10/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

11/12 Athina D. Wheat East Wind 09/10/20

13/14 AlRayan L. Clinkers Bulk-Sh. 12/10/20

14/15 Hait Bricon D. Gen. Cargo Land Star 09/10/20

16/17 Beaufort D. Gen. Cargo Sea Hawks 13/10/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

8/9 Oel Kedarnath D. L. Cnt. East Wind 13/10/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant....

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

25 Mohar L. Cement Sirius Logistics 12/10/20

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Ever Ursula D. L. Cnt. Green Pak 14/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Kota Naked P-Delta 16/10/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt.

Thorsky Universal 18/10/20 Not Sched 400 Cnt. 400 Cnt.

Csl Sophia Ocean Sea 20/10/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Eemslift Dafne Project-Sh 15/10/20 Not Sched Nil 622 Defence Cargo

Han Yi Sea Hawks 15/10/20 Not Sched Nil 1,076 GC.

Marmoratai Project-Sh 17/10/20 Not Sched Nil 72 G.C

FERTILIZER:

Chamchuri Naree WMA Shipcare 17/10/20 Not Sched 32,000 Nil

WHEAT:

Gulf Trader Northsatr 15/10/20 Not Sched 66,000 Nil

Indigo Garland Paramount-Sh 16/10/20 Not Sched 57,000 Nil

CLINKER:

Qing Ping Shan OC-Services 16/10/20 Not Sched Nil 55,000

SUGAR:

MSC Chiara Alpine 14/10/20 Not Sched 16,000 Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 1

Lucky Trader Sugar Alpine -- 15/10/20 02:30 -

LEGEND

1 Shifted from Berth No 2/3 to O/A