UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Shipping Intelligence Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 12:47 PM

KPT shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Shalamar D. Crude Oil PNSC 16/10/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

4/5 Athina D. Wheat East Wind 16/10/20

10/11 Gulf Trader D. Wheat North Star 15/10/20

11/12 Indigo Garland D. Wheat Paramount-Sh 17/10/20

14/15 Hait Bricon D. Gen. Cargo Land Star 09/10/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 Ever Ursula D. L. Cnt. Green Pak 16/10/20

8/9 X-Press Guernsey D. L. Cnt. X-Press Feeder 15/10/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

28/29 Northern Dexterity D. L. Cnt. Hapag Llyd 16/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Csl Sophia Ocean Sea 20/10/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt.

900 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Han Yi Sea Hawks 19/10/20 Not Sched Nil 1,076 GC.

Marmoratai Project-Sh 24/10/20 Not Sched Nil 72 G.C

FERTILIZER:

Global Legend WMA Shipcare 22/10/20 NOt Sched 44,900 Nil

VEHICLE:

Deneb Leader NYK-Line 25/10/20 Not Sched 679 Units Nil

SUGAR:

MSC Chiara Alpine 19/10/20 Not Sched 16,000 Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Kota Naked Container Ships P-Delta -- 16/10/20 12:56 -

Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 1

Pacific Sarah Oil Tanker GAC -- 15/10/20 21:30 2

Chang Hang Cang Hai Oil Tanker Alpine -- 18/10/20 03:12 -

LEGEND

1 Shifted from Berth No. 2/3 to O/A

2 Shifted from Berth No. OP-II to O/A

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Alpine From Wheat Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Limited Karachi Port P

Recent Stories

France May Enshrine Supremacy of Law Over Religion ..

52 seconds ago

Pakistan records five more deaths with 440 new cas ..

13 minutes ago

France reports more than 29,000 new COVID-19 cases

18 minutes ago

Freedom of assembly: A right, not a privilege

31 minutes ago

A statistical review of National T20 Cup

35 minutes ago

Nine sports establishments fined for non-complianc ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.