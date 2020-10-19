KPT shipping intelligence report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Shalamar D. Crude Oil PNSC 16/10/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

4/5 Athina D. Wheat East Wind 16/10/20

10/11 Gulf Trader D. Wheat North Star 15/10/20

11/12 Indigo Garland D. Wheat Paramount-Sh 17/10/20

14/15 Hait Bricon D. Gen. Cargo Land Star 09/10/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 Ever Ursula D. L. Cnt. Green Pak 16/10/20

8/9 X-Press Guernsey D. L. Cnt. X-Press Feeder 15/10/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

28/29 Northern Dexterity D. L. Cnt. Hapag Llyd 16/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Csl Sophia Ocean Sea 20/10/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt.

900 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Han Yi Sea Hawks 19/10/20 Not Sched Nil 1,076 GC.

Marmoratai Project-Sh 24/10/20 Not Sched Nil 72 G.C

FERTILIZER:

Global Legend WMA Shipcare 22/10/20 NOt Sched 44,900 Nil

VEHICLE:

Deneb Leader NYK-Line 25/10/20 Not Sched 679 Units Nil

SUGAR:

MSC Chiara Alpine 19/10/20 Not Sched 16,000 Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Kota Naked Container Ships P-Delta -- 16/10/20 12:56 -

Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 1

Pacific Sarah Oil Tanker GAC -- 15/10/20 21:30 2

Chang Hang Cang Hai Oil Tanker Alpine -- 18/10/20 03:12 -

LEGEND

1 Shifted from Berth No. 2/3 to O/A

2 Shifted from Berth No. OP-II to O/A