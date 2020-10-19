KPT Shipping Intelligence Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 12:47 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-I Shalamar D. Crude Oil PNSC 16/10/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
4/5 Athina D. Wheat East Wind 16/10/20
10/11 Gulf Trader D. Wheat North Star 15/10/20
11/12 Indigo Garland D. Wheat Paramount-Sh 17/10/20
14/15 Hait Bricon D. Gen. Cargo Land Star 09/10/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
6/7 Ever Ursula D. L. Cnt. Green Pak 16/10/20
8/9 X-Press Guernsey D. L. Cnt. X-Press Feeder 15/10/20
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
Berth Vacant...
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
Berth Vacant...
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
28/29 Northern Dexterity D. L. Cnt. Hapag Llyd 16/10/20
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Csl Sophia Ocean Sea 20/10/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt.
900 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Han Yi Sea Hawks 19/10/20 Not Sched Nil 1,076 GC.
Marmoratai Project-Sh 24/10/20 Not Sched Nil 72 G.C
FERTILIZER:
Global Legend WMA Shipcare 22/10/20 NOt Sched 44,900 Nil
VEHICLE:
Deneb Leader NYK-Line 25/10/20 Not Sched 679 Units Nil
SUGAR:
MSC Chiara Alpine 19/10/20 Not Sched 16,000 Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Kota Naked Container Ships P-Delta -- 16/10/20 12:56 -
Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 1
Pacific Sarah Oil Tanker GAC -- 15/10/20 21:30 2
Chang Hang Cang Hai Oil Tanker Alpine -- 18/10/20 03:12 -
LEGEND
1 Shifted from Berth No. 2/3 to O/A
2 Shifted from Berth No. OP-II to O/A