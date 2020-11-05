UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Shipping Intelligence Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 12:24 PM

KPT shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Kourous D. Mogas Trans Maritime 04/11/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 MTM Savannah D. Base Oil Alpine 05/11/20

2 Arihant D. Mogas Alpine 02/11/20

4 Unison Jasper D. Dap Crystal Sea 04/11/20

5 Honey Badger D. Wheat East Wind 29/10/20

10/11 Diamond Gate D. Wheat Northsatr 02/11/20

11/12 Minoan Grace D. Sugar Northsatr 30/10/20

13/14 Arrow Lady D. Wheat East Wind 04/11/20

14/15 Kedros D. Wheat East Wind 29/10/20

16/17 Senanur Cebi D. DaP Bulk Sh. 30/10/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 Cosco Rotterdam D. L. cnt. COSCO 02/11/20

8/9 Botany Bay D. L. Cnt. Riazeda 04/11/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

21 PAC Aurus D. Gen. Cargo Sea Hawks 02/11/20

25 Mohar L. Cement Sirius Losgistic 05/11/20

ALONG SIDE (K.

I.C.T):

Berth Vacant...

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

GENERAL CARGO:

CI Lindy OC-Network 05/11/20 Not Sched 17,508 Nil

CEMENT:

Pioner Star Crystal Sea 06/11/20 Not Sched Nil 10,000

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Global Legend Bulk-Ships WMA Shipcare -- 04/11/20 05:50 1

Grace Clinker Sirius Logistics-- 02/11/20 11:36 -

Antigoni B Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 04/11/20 04:36 -

Argo B Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 04/11/20 22:45 -

Ps Valletta Meal Northsatr 02/11/20 20:30 -

Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 1

Nordocean Oil Tanker Alpine -- 02/11/19 07:10 2

Oriental Rose Oil Tanker East Wind -- 02/11/20 16:06 -

Quetta Oil Tanker PNSC -- 03/11/19 08:30 -

Dongfushan Oil Tanker Alpine 2/3 04/11/20 07:20 -

Phoenix Oil Tanker OC-World -- 04/11/20 03:36 -

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from Berth No.4 To O/A

2 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 To O/A

3 Shifted from Berth No.2 To O/A

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Jasper Valletta Rotterdam Alpine Savannah From Wheat Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Limited Karachi Port P

Recent Stories

Youth arrested, fined for poaching Tragopan pheasa ..

1 minute ago

Two suspects held during search operation

1 minute ago

Taliban Commander, 7 Other Militants Killed in Afg ..

2 minutes ago

Macron Criticizes FT for Misquoting His Words on I ..

2 minutes ago

Protesters across US demand every vote be counted ..

2 minutes ago

Third round of first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy beg ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.