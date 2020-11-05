KPT shipping intelligence report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Kourous D. Mogas Trans Maritime 04/11/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 MTM Savannah D. Base Oil Alpine 05/11/20

2 Arihant D. Mogas Alpine 02/11/20

4 Unison Jasper D. Dap Crystal Sea 04/11/20

5 Honey Badger D. Wheat East Wind 29/10/20

10/11 Diamond Gate D. Wheat Northsatr 02/11/20

11/12 Minoan Grace D. Sugar Northsatr 30/10/20

13/14 Arrow Lady D. Wheat East Wind 04/11/20

14/15 Kedros D. Wheat East Wind 29/10/20

16/17 Senanur Cebi D. DaP Bulk Sh. 30/10/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 Cosco Rotterdam D. L. cnt. COSCO 02/11/20

8/9 Botany Bay D. L. Cnt. Riazeda 04/11/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

21 PAC Aurus D. Gen. Cargo Sea Hawks 02/11/20

25 Mohar L. Cement Sirius Losgistic 05/11/20

ALONG SIDE (K.

I.C.T):

Berth Vacant...

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

GENERAL CARGO:

CI Lindy OC-Network 05/11/20 Not Sched 17,508 Nil

CEMENT:

Pioner Star Crystal Sea 06/11/20 Not Sched Nil 10,000

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Global Legend Bulk-Ships WMA Shipcare -- 04/11/20 05:50 1

Grace Clinker Sirius Logistics-- 02/11/20 11:36 -

Antigoni B Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 04/11/20 04:36 -

Argo B Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 04/11/20 22:45 -

Ps Valletta Meal Northsatr 02/11/20 20:30 -

Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 1

Nordocean Oil Tanker Alpine -- 02/11/19 07:10 2

Oriental Rose Oil Tanker East Wind -- 02/11/20 16:06 -

Quetta Oil Tanker PNSC -- 03/11/19 08:30 -

Dongfushan Oil Tanker Alpine 2/3 04/11/20 07:20 -

Phoenix Oil Tanker OC-World -- 04/11/20 03:36 -

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from Berth No.4 To O/A

2 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 To O/A

3 Shifted from Berth No.2 To O/A