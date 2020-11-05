KPT Shipping Intelligence Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-II Kourous D. Mogas Trans Maritime 04/11/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1 MTM Savannah D. Base Oil Alpine 05/11/20
2 Arihant D. Mogas Alpine 02/11/20
4 Unison Jasper D. Dap Crystal Sea 04/11/20
5 Honey Badger D. Wheat East Wind 29/10/20
10/11 Diamond Gate D. Wheat Northsatr 02/11/20
11/12 Minoan Grace D. Sugar Northsatr 30/10/20
13/14 Arrow Lady D. Wheat East Wind 04/11/20
14/15 Kedros D. Wheat East Wind 29/10/20
16/17 Senanur Cebi D. DaP Bulk Sh. 30/10/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
6/7 Cosco Rotterdam D. L. cnt. COSCO 02/11/20
8/9 Botany Bay D. L. Cnt. Riazeda 04/11/20
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
Berth Vacant...
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
21 PAC Aurus D. Gen. Cargo Sea Hawks 02/11/20
25 Mohar L. Cement Sirius Losgistic 05/11/20
ALONG SIDE (K.
I.C.T):
Berth Vacant...
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
GENERAL CARGO:
CI Lindy OC-Network 05/11/20 Not Sched 17,508 Nil
CEMENT:
Pioner Star Crystal Sea 06/11/20 Not Sched Nil 10,000
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Global Legend Bulk-Ships WMA Shipcare -- 04/11/20 05:50 1
Grace Clinker Sirius Logistics-- 02/11/20 11:36 -
Antigoni B Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 04/11/20 04:36 -
Argo B Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 04/11/20 22:45 -
Ps Valletta Meal Northsatr 02/11/20 20:30 -
Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 1
Nordocean Oil Tanker Alpine -- 02/11/19 07:10 2
Oriental Rose Oil Tanker East Wind -- 02/11/20 16:06 -
Quetta Oil Tanker PNSC -- 03/11/19 08:30 -
Dongfushan Oil Tanker Alpine 2/3 04/11/20 07:20 -
Phoenix Oil Tanker OC-World -- 04/11/20 03:36 -
LEGEND:
1 Shifted from Berth No.4 To O/A
2 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 To O/A
3 Shifted from Berth No.2 To O/A