KPT Shipping Intelligence Report
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 01:11 PM
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-I Quetta D. Crude Oil PNSC 05/11/20
OP-II Kourous D. Mogas Trans Maritime 04/11/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1 MTM Savannah D. Base Oil Alpine 05/11/20
2/3 Dongfushan D. Chemical Alpine 05/11/20
4 Unison Jasper D. Dap Crystal Sea 04/11/20
5 Grace L. Clinkers Sirius Logistics06/11/20
10/11 Diamond Gate D. Wheat Northsatr 02/11/20
11/12 Minoan Grace D. Sugar Northsatr 30/10/20
13/14 Arrow Lady D. Wheat East Wind 04/11/20
14/15 Kedros D. Wheat East Wind 29/10/20
16/17 Senanur Cebi D. DaP Bulk Sh. 30/10/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
6/7 Mol Generosity D. L. cnt. OC-Network 05/11/20
8/9 Pamba 1 D. L. Cnt. East wind 06/11/20
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-4 Actuaria D. L. Cnt. Allied Logistics 06/11/20
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
25 Mohar L.
Cement Sirius Losgistic 05/11/20
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
Berth Vacant...
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CEMENT:
Pioner Star Crystal Sea 06/11/20 Not Sched Nil 10,000
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Global Legend Bulk-Ships WMA Shipcare -- 04/11/20 05:50 1
Nordspring Container Ships Not Provided28/29 05/11/20 16:06 -
Antigoni B Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 04/11/20 04:36 -
Argo B Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 04/11/20 22:45 -
Cl Lindy General Cargo OC-Network 20/21 05/11/20 13:30 -
Ps Valletta Meal Northsatr 02/11/20 20:30 -
Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 2
Oriental Rose Oil Tanker East Wind -- 02/11/20 16:06 -
Zoey Oil Tanker East Wind 1/2 05/11/19 09:00 -
Phoenix Oil Tanker OC-World -- 05/11/20 09:36 -
Arihant Oil Tanker Alpine -- 05/11/20 12:00 3
LEGEND:
1 Shifted from Berth No.4 To O/A
2 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 To O/A
3 Shifted from Berth No.2 To O/A