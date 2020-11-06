UrduPoint.com
KPT Shipping Intelligence Report

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 01:11 PM

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Quetta D. Crude Oil PNSC 05/11/20

OP-II Kourous D. Mogas Trans Maritime 04/11/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 MTM Savannah D. Base Oil Alpine 05/11/20

2/3 Dongfushan D. Chemical Alpine 05/11/20

4 Unison Jasper D. Dap Crystal Sea 04/11/20

5 Grace L. Clinkers Sirius Logistics06/11/20

10/11 Diamond Gate D. Wheat Northsatr 02/11/20

11/12 Minoan Grace D. Sugar Northsatr 30/10/20

13/14 Arrow Lady D. Wheat East Wind 04/11/20

14/15 Kedros D. Wheat East Wind 29/10/20

16/17 Senanur Cebi D. DaP Bulk Sh. 30/10/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 Mol Generosity D. L. cnt. OC-Network 05/11/20

8/9 Pamba 1 D. L. Cnt. East wind 06/11/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-4 Actuaria D. L. Cnt. Allied Logistics 06/11/20

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

25 Mohar L.

Cement Sirius Losgistic 05/11/20

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant...

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CEMENT:

Pioner Star Crystal Sea 06/11/20 Not Sched Nil 10,000

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Global Legend Bulk-Ships WMA Shipcare -- 04/11/20 05:50 1

Nordspring Container Ships Not Provided28/29 05/11/20 16:06 -

Antigoni B Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 04/11/20 04:36 -

Argo B Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 04/11/20 22:45 -

Cl Lindy General Cargo OC-Network 20/21 05/11/20 13:30 -

Ps Valletta Meal Northsatr 02/11/20 20:30 -

Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 2

Oriental Rose Oil Tanker East Wind -- 02/11/20 16:06 -

Zoey Oil Tanker East Wind 1/2 05/11/19 09:00 -

Phoenix Oil Tanker OC-World -- 05/11/20 09:36 -

Arihant Oil Tanker Alpine -- 05/11/20 12:00 3

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from Berth No.4 To O/A

2 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 To O/A

3 Shifted from Berth No.2 To O/A

