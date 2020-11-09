KPT Shipping Intelligence Report
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:46 PM
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-I Quetta D. Crude Oil PNSC 05/11/20
OP-II Sunray D. Mogas GAC 07/11/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1/2 Oriental Rose L. Ethanol East Wind 06/11/20
2/3 Jin Bo D. Gen. Crgo Legend Shipping 07/11/20
4 Unison Jasper D. Dap Crystal Sea 04/11/20
5 Argo B D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 08/11/20
5 Grace L. Clinkers Sirius Logistics06/11/20
10/11 Diamond Gate D. Wheat Northsatr 02/11/20
11/12 Antigoni B D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 07/11/20
13/14 Arrow Lady D. Wheat East Wind 04/11/20
14/15 Kedros D. Wheat East Wind 29/10/20
16/17 Minoan Grace D. Sugar Northstar 07/11/20
16/17 Senanur Cebi D. DaP Bulk Sh. 30/10/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
6/7 Mol Generosity D. L. cnt. OC-Network 05/11/20
8/9 Pamba 1 D. L. Cnt. East wind 06/11/20
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-3 Xin Qin Huang Dao D. L. Cnt. Cosco 07/11/20
SAPT-4 Actuaria D.
L. Cnt. Allied Logistics 06/11/20
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
20/21 Cl Lindy D. Gen. Cargo OC. World 06/11/20
24 Chemroad Sky D. Base Oil Alpine 07/11/20
25 Mohar L. Cement Sirius Losgistic 05/11/20
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
26/27 Msc Pilar D. L. Cnt. Msc Pak 06/11/20
28/29 Wan Hai 613 D. L. Cnt. Rehmat-Sh 06/11/20
29/30 Nordspring D. L. Cnt. Hapag Llyd 06/11/20
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER: (Gearless).
Shiling Ocean Sea 09/11/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
WHEAT:
Nord Sirius Alpine 09/11/20 Not Sched 66,000 Nil
CEMENT:
Star Tide OC-Services 12/11/20 Not Sched Nil 40,000
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Global Legend Bulk-Ships WMA Shipcare -- 04/11/20 05:50 1
Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 2
Phoenix Oil Tanker OC-World -- 05/11/20 09:36 -
Arihant Oil Tanker Alpine -- 05/11/20 12:00 3
Dm Drogon Oil Tanker East Wind 25 07/11/20 13:30 -
LEGEND:
1 Shifted from Berth No.4 To O/A
2 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 To O/A
3 Shifted from Berth No.2 To O/A