KPT Shipping Intelligence Report

Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:46 PM

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Quetta D. Crude Oil PNSC 05/11/20

OP-II Sunray D. Mogas GAC 07/11/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1/2 Oriental Rose L. Ethanol East Wind 06/11/20

2/3 Jin Bo D. Gen. Crgo Legend Shipping 07/11/20

4 Unison Jasper D. Dap Crystal Sea 04/11/20

5 Argo B D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 08/11/20

5 Grace L. Clinkers Sirius Logistics06/11/20

10/11 Diamond Gate D. Wheat Northsatr 02/11/20

11/12 Antigoni B D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 07/11/20

13/14 Arrow Lady D. Wheat East Wind 04/11/20

14/15 Kedros D. Wheat East Wind 29/10/20

16/17 Minoan Grace D. Sugar Northstar 07/11/20

16/17 Senanur Cebi D. DaP Bulk Sh. 30/10/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 Mol Generosity D. L. cnt. OC-Network 05/11/20

8/9 Pamba 1 D. L. Cnt. East wind 06/11/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-3 Xin Qin Huang Dao D. L. Cnt. Cosco 07/11/20

SAPT-4 Actuaria D.

L. Cnt. Allied Logistics 06/11/20

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

20/21 Cl Lindy D. Gen. Cargo OC. World 06/11/20

24 Chemroad Sky D. Base Oil Alpine 07/11/20

25 Mohar L. Cement Sirius Losgistic 05/11/20

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Msc Pilar D. L. Cnt. Msc Pak 06/11/20

28/29 Wan Hai 613 D. L. Cnt. Rehmat-Sh 06/11/20

29/30 Nordspring D. L. Cnt. Hapag Llyd 06/11/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER: (Gearless).

Shiling Ocean Sea 09/11/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

WHEAT:

Nord Sirius Alpine 09/11/20 Not Sched 66,000 Nil

CEMENT:

Star Tide OC-Services 12/11/20 Not Sched Nil 40,000

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Global Legend Bulk-Ships WMA Shipcare -- 04/11/20 05:50 1

Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 2

Phoenix Oil Tanker OC-World -- 05/11/20 09:36 -

Arihant Oil Tanker Alpine -- 05/11/20 12:00 3

Dm Drogon Oil Tanker East Wind 25 07/11/20 13:30 -

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from Berth No.4 To O/A

2 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 To O/A

3 Shifted from Berth No.2 To O/A

