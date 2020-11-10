KPT shipping intelligence report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Tuesday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Lahore D. Crude Oil PNSC 09/11/20

OP-II Sunray D. Mogas GAC 07/11/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

2/3 Diamond Gate D. Wheat Northsatr 09/11/20

4 Unison Jasper D. Dap Crystal Sea 04/11/20

5 Argo B D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 08/11/20

10/11 Nord Sirius D. Wheat Alpine 09/11/20

11/12 Antigoni B D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 07/11/20

13/14 Arrow Lady D. Wheat East Wind 04/11/20

14/15 Kedros D. Wheat East Wind 29/10/20

16/17 Minoan Grace D. Sugar Northstar 07/11/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 Oel Kedarnath D. L. cnt. East Wind 09/11/20

8/9 Mol Globe D. L. Cnt. OC-Network 09/11/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-4 Mayssan D.

L. Cnt. Hapag Llyd 09/11/20

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

20/21 Ps Valletta D. Deeds Northsatr 08/11/20

24 Pioner Star L. Cement Crystal Sea 09/11/20

25 Dm Drogon D. Base Oil East Wind 09/11/20

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

28/29 Ym Cosmos D. L. Cnt. Inshipping 08/11/20

29/30 Esperanzan D. L. Cnt. Cosco 09/11/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER: (Gearless).

Shiling Ocean Sea 10/11/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

CEMENT:

Star Tide OC-Services 12/11/20 Not Sched Nil 40,000

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 1

Arihant Oil Tanker Alpine -- 05/11/20 12:00 2

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 to O/A

2 Shifted from Berth No.2 To O/A