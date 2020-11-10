KPT Shipping Intelligence Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 11:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Tuesday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-I Lahore D. Crude Oil PNSC 09/11/20
OP-II Sunray D. Mogas GAC 07/11/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
2/3 Diamond Gate D. Wheat Northsatr 09/11/20
4 Unison Jasper D. Dap Crystal Sea 04/11/20
5 Argo B D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 08/11/20
10/11 Nord Sirius D. Wheat Alpine 09/11/20
11/12 Antigoni B D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 07/11/20
13/14 Arrow Lady D. Wheat East Wind 04/11/20
14/15 Kedros D. Wheat East Wind 29/10/20
16/17 Minoan Grace D. Sugar Northstar 07/11/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
6/7 Oel Kedarnath D. L. cnt. East Wind 09/11/20
8/9 Mol Globe D. L. Cnt. OC-Network 09/11/20
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-4 Mayssan D.
L. Cnt. Hapag Llyd 09/11/20
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
20/21 Ps Valletta D. Deeds Northsatr 08/11/20
24 Pioner Star L. Cement Crystal Sea 09/11/20
25 Dm Drogon D. Base Oil East Wind 09/11/20
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
28/29 Ym Cosmos D. L. Cnt. Inshipping 08/11/20
29/30 Esperanzan D. L. Cnt. Cosco 09/11/20
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER: (Gearless).
Shiling Ocean Sea 10/11/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
CEMENT:
Star Tide OC-Services 12/11/20 Not Sched Nil 40,000
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 1
Arihant Oil Tanker Alpine -- 05/11/20 12:00 2
LEGEND:
1 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 to O/A
2 Shifted from Berth No.2 To O/A