KPT shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700
hours on Tuesday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-I Lahore D. Crude Oil PNSC 22/11/20
OP-II Sichem Singapore D. Carbon Oil Transtrade 23/22/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
2/3 Ts Delta D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 19/11/20
4/5 Nord Sirius D. Wheat Alpine 20/11/20
10/11 Ince Il Gaz D. Wheat Northstar 20/11/20
11/12 Brigitte D. Wheat Northstar 19/11/20
13-14 Pan Crocus L. Clinkers OC-Services 22/11/20
13-14 Wadi Feran L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 24/11/20
14/15 Emmakris III D. Wheat Northstar 20/11/20
16/17 Crown Voyager L. Clinkers crystal Sea 23/11/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
8/9 Oel Kedarnath D. L. Cnt. East Wind 23/11/20
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-3 CMA CGM Moliere D. L. Cnt. CMA CGM PAK 23/11/20
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
24 Team Challenge D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 22/11/20
25 Marianne Danica D. Gen. Cargo Nobel-Sh. 23/11/20
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
Berth Vacant...
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Rdo Fortune Ocean Sea 24/11/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
Ital Lirica Green Pak 26/11/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt.
900 Cnt.
Ever Ursula Green Pak 27/11/20 Not Sched 1,000 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
FERTILIZER:
Vantage Wave Bulk-Sh. 27/11/20 Not Sched 11,075 Dap Nil
Zilos Wma Shipcare 01/12/20 Not Sched 37,300 Dap Nil
CEMENT:
Mohar Sirius Logestic 24/11/20 Not Sched Nil 21,250
CLINKER:
Grace Sirius Logistic 26/11/20 Not Sched Nil 34,210
OIL TANKER:
Gs Future Alpine 24/11/20 Not Sched 16,500 Palm Oil Nil
Sofia Trans Maritime 25/11/20 Not Sched 2,500 Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Diamond Gate Bulk Ships Northstar -- 14/11/20 15:00 1
Antigoni B Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 16/11/20 18:20 2
Senaur Cebi Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 17/10/20 12:55 -
Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 3
Sorsi Wheat East Wind -- 18/11/20 12:30 -
Achilleas S Wheat Northstar -- 18/11/20 21:30 -
Bright Venture Wheat Northstar -- 19/11/20 10:20 -
Star Omicron Wheat East Wind -- 20/11/20 15:54 -
Densa Jaugar Wheat Sea Care -- 23/11/20 18:54 -
LEGEND:
1 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 to O/A
2 Shifted from Berth No.11/12 to O/A
3 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 To O/A