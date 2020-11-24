KPT shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Tuesday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Lahore D. Crude Oil PNSC 22/11/20

OP-II Sichem Singapore D. Carbon Oil Transtrade 23/22/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

2/3 Ts Delta D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 19/11/20

4/5 Nord Sirius D. Wheat Alpine 20/11/20

10/11 Ince Il Gaz D. Wheat Northstar 20/11/20

11/12 Brigitte D. Wheat Northstar 19/11/20

13-14 Pan Crocus L. Clinkers OC-Services 22/11/20

13-14 Wadi Feran L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 24/11/20

14/15 Emmakris III D. Wheat Northstar 20/11/20

16/17 Crown Voyager L. Clinkers crystal Sea 23/11/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

8/9 Oel Kedarnath D. L. Cnt. East Wind 23/11/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-3 CMA CGM Moliere D. L. Cnt. CMA CGM PAK 23/11/20

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

24 Team Challenge D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 22/11/20

25 Marianne Danica D. Gen. Cargo Nobel-Sh. 23/11/20

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant...

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Rdo Fortune Ocean Sea 24/11/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

Ital Lirica Green Pak 26/11/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt.

900 Cnt.

Ever Ursula Green Pak 27/11/20 Not Sched 1,000 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

FERTILIZER:

Vantage Wave Bulk-Sh. 27/11/20 Not Sched 11,075 Dap Nil

Zilos Wma Shipcare 01/12/20 Not Sched 37,300 Dap Nil

CEMENT:

Mohar Sirius Logestic 24/11/20 Not Sched Nil 21,250

CLINKER:

Grace Sirius Logistic 26/11/20 Not Sched Nil 34,210

OIL TANKER:

Gs Future Alpine 24/11/20 Not Sched 16,500 Palm Oil Nil

Sofia Trans Maritime 25/11/20 Not Sched 2,500 Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Diamond Gate Bulk Ships Northstar -- 14/11/20 15:00 1

Antigoni B Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 16/11/20 18:20 2

Senaur Cebi Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 17/10/20 12:55 -

Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 3

Sorsi Wheat East Wind -- 18/11/20 12:30 -

Achilleas S Wheat Northstar -- 18/11/20 21:30 -

Bright Venture Wheat Northstar -- 19/11/20 10:20 -

Star Omicron Wheat East Wind -- 20/11/20 15:54 -

Densa Jaugar Wheat Sea Care -- 23/11/20 18:54 -

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 to O/A

2 Shifted from Berth No.11/12 to O/A

3 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 To O/A