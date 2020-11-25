KPT Shipping Intelligence Report
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued
the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700
hours on Wednesday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-II Tong Young D. Chemical East Wind 25/22/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1 Princess Sama D. Chemical Universal 24/11/20
2/3 Ts Delta D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 19/11/20
4/5 Nord Sirius D. Wheat Alpine 20/11/20
10/11 Ince Il Gaz D. Wheat Northstar 20/11/20
11/12 Brigitte D. Wheat Northstar 19/11/20
13-14 Wadi Feran L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 24/11/20
14/15 Emmakris III D. Wheat Northstar 20/11/20
16/17 Crown Voyager L. Clinkers crystal Sea 23/11/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
8/9 Oel Kedarnath D. L. Cnt. East Wind 23/11/20
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
Berth Vacant...
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
21 Team Challenge D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 24/11/20
25 Mohar L. Cement Sirius Logistics 24/11/20
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
26/27 Rdo Fortune D. L. Cnt. Ocean Sea 24/11/20
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Ital Lirica Green Pak 26/11/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
Ever Ursula Green Pak 27/11/20 Not Sched 1,000 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
CONTAINER (GEARED):
Szczecin Trader Golden 28/11/20 Not Sched 207 Units 291 Units
FERTILIZER:
Vantage Wave Bulk-Sh.
27/11/20 Not Sched 11,075 Dap Nil
Zilos Wma Shipcare 01/12/20 Not Sched 37,300 Dap Nil
CEMENT:
Ak Hamburg Crystal Sea 29/11/20 Not Sched Nil 7,800
ROCK/PHOSPHATE:
Union Trader WMA Shipcare 30/11/20 Not Sched 51,810 Nil
CLINKER:
Grace Sirius Logistic 26/11/20 Not Sched Nil 34,210
OIL TANKER:
Sofia Trans Maritime 25/11/20 Not Sched 2,500 Nil
Velos Sapphire Alpine 25/11/20 Not Sched 60,000 Mogas Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Diamond Gate Bulk Ships Northstar -- 14/11/20 15:00 1
Antigoni B Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 16/11/20 18:20 2
Senaur Cebi Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 17/11/20 12:55 -
Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 3
Gs Future Oil Tanker Alpine OP-II 25/11/20 07:15 -
Peace Worth Oil Tanker East Wind -- 25/11/20 07:45 -
Sorsi Wheat East Wind -- 18/11/20 12:30 -
Achilleas S Wheat Northstar -- 18/11/20 21:30 -
Bright Venture Wheat Northstar -- 19/11/20 10:20 -
Star Omicron Wheat East Wind -- 20/11/20 15:54 -
Densa Jaugar Wheat Sea Care -- 23/11/20 18:54 -
LEGEND:
1 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 to O/A
2 Shifted from Berth No.11/12 to O/A
3 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 To O/A