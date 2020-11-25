UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Shipping Intelligence Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:44 PM

KPT shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Wednesda

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Wednesday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Tong Young D. Chemical East Wind 25/22/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Princess Sama D. Chemical Universal 24/11/20

2/3 Ts Delta D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 19/11/20

4/5 Nord Sirius D. Wheat Alpine 20/11/20

10/11 Ince Il Gaz D. Wheat Northstar 20/11/20

11/12 Brigitte D. Wheat Northstar 19/11/20

13-14 Wadi Feran L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 24/11/20

14/15 Emmakris III D. Wheat Northstar 20/11/20

16/17 Crown Voyager L. Clinkers crystal Sea 23/11/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

8/9 Oel Kedarnath D. L. Cnt. East Wind 23/11/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

21 Team Challenge D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 24/11/20

25 Mohar L. Cement Sirius Logistics 24/11/20

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Rdo Fortune D. L. Cnt. Ocean Sea 24/11/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Ital Lirica Green Pak 26/11/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

Ever Ursula Green Pak 27/11/20 Not Sched 1,000 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

CONTAINER (GEARED):

Szczecin Trader Golden 28/11/20 Not Sched 207 Units 291 Units

FERTILIZER:

Vantage Wave Bulk-Sh.

27/11/20 Not Sched 11,075 Dap Nil

Zilos Wma Shipcare 01/12/20 Not Sched 37,300 Dap Nil

CEMENT:

Ak Hamburg Crystal Sea 29/11/20 Not Sched Nil 7,800

ROCK/PHOSPHATE:

Union Trader WMA Shipcare 30/11/20 Not Sched 51,810 Nil

CLINKER:

Grace Sirius Logistic 26/11/20 Not Sched Nil 34,210

OIL TANKER:

Sofia Trans Maritime 25/11/20 Not Sched 2,500 Nil

Velos Sapphire Alpine 25/11/20 Not Sched 60,000 Mogas Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Diamond Gate Bulk Ships Northstar -- 14/11/20 15:00 1

Antigoni B Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 16/11/20 18:20 2

Senaur Cebi Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 17/11/20 12:55 -

Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 3

Gs Future Oil Tanker Alpine OP-II 25/11/20 07:15 -

Peace Worth Oil Tanker East Wind -- 25/11/20 07:45 -

Sorsi Wheat East Wind -- 18/11/20 12:30 -

Achilleas S Wheat Northstar -- 18/11/20 21:30 -

Bright Venture Wheat Northstar -- 19/11/20 10:20 -

Star Omicron Wheat East Wind -- 20/11/20 15:54 -

Densa Jaugar Wheat Sea Care -- 23/11/20 18:54 -

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 to O/A

2 Shifted from Berth No.11/12 to O/A

3 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 To O/A

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Young Hamburg Nord Alpine Gold From Wheat Karachi Port P

Recent Stories

Begum Shamim Akhtar’s body to reach Pakistan on ..

4 minutes ago

Isolated rain and snowfall expected in hilly areas ..

2 minutes ago

French Parliament Passes Disputed Global Security ..

2 minutes ago

Secret Brief Says UK May Face Several Concurrent C ..

7 minutes ago

Six drug peddlers held with narcotics

7 minutes ago

Three persons killed in Sargodha

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.