KPT shipping intelligence report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Wednesday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Tong Young D. Chemical East Wind 25/22/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Princess Sama D. Chemical Universal 24/11/20

2/3 Ts Delta D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 19/11/20

4/5 Nord Sirius D. Wheat Alpine 20/11/20

10/11 Ince Il Gaz D. Wheat Northstar 20/11/20

11/12 Brigitte D. Wheat Northstar 19/11/20

13-14 Wadi Feran L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 24/11/20

14/15 Emmakris III D. Wheat Northstar 20/11/20

16/17 Crown Voyager L. Clinkers crystal Sea 23/11/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

8/9 Oel Kedarnath D. L. Cnt. East Wind 23/11/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

21 Team Challenge D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 24/11/20

25 Mohar L. Cement Sirius Logistics 24/11/20

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Rdo Fortune D. L. Cnt. Ocean Sea 24/11/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Ital Lirica Green Pak 26/11/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

Ever Ursula Green Pak 27/11/20 Not Sched 1,000 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

CONTAINER (GEARED):

Szczecin Trader Golden 28/11/20 Not Sched 207 Units 291 Units

FERTILIZER:

Vantage Wave Bulk-Sh.

27/11/20 Not Sched 11,075 Dap Nil

Zilos Wma Shipcare 01/12/20 Not Sched 37,300 Dap Nil

CEMENT:

Ak Hamburg Crystal Sea 29/11/20 Not Sched Nil 7,800

ROCK/PHOSPHATE:

Union Trader WMA Shipcare 30/11/20 Not Sched 51,810 Nil

CLINKER:

Grace Sirius Logistic 26/11/20 Not Sched Nil 34,210

OIL TANKER:

Sofia Trans Maritime 25/11/20 Not Sched 2,500 Nil

Velos Sapphire Alpine 25/11/20 Not Sched 60,000 Mogas Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Diamond Gate Bulk Ships Northstar -- 14/11/20 15:00 1

Antigoni B Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 16/11/20 18:20 2

Senaur Cebi Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 17/11/20 12:55 -

Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 3

Gs Future Oil Tanker Alpine OP-II 25/11/20 07:15 -

Peace Worth Oil Tanker East Wind -- 25/11/20 07:45 -

Sorsi Wheat East Wind -- 18/11/20 12:30 -

Achilleas S Wheat Northstar -- 18/11/20 21:30 -

Bright Venture Wheat Northstar -- 19/11/20 10:20 -

Star Omicron Wheat East Wind -- 20/11/20 15:54 -

Densa Jaugar Wheat Sea Care -- 23/11/20 18:54 -

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 to O/A

2 Shifted from Berth No.11/12 to O/A

3 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 To O/A