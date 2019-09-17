UrduPoint.com
KPT Shipping Intelligence Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 01:30 PM

KPT shipping intelligence report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Tuesday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Quetta D. Crude Oil PNSC 16/09/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Al Mahboobah D. Chemical Wilhelmsen 15/09/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant....

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-3 X-Press Annapurna D. L. Cnt. Hapag Llyd 16/09/19

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

24 Butinah D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 16/09/19

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 ER Felixstowe D. l. Cnt. COSCO 17/09/19

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Felixstowe COSCO 17/09/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt.

1000 Cnt.

Kong Que Zuo COSCO 17/09/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Xin Beigning COSCO 19/09/19 Not Sched 2000 Cnt. 2000 Cnt.

CONTAINER (GEARED):

Polo Golden 24/09/19 NOt Sched 230 Cnt. 325 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Han De Facilities 18/09/19 Not Sched Nil 712 G.C

VEHICLE:

Helios Highway Maritime 20/09/19 Not Sched 82 Vehicles Nil

FERTILIZER:

GDF Suez North Sea Bulk-Sh. 19/09/19 Not Sched 36,000 Dap Nil

OIL TANKER:

Karachi PNSC 20/09/19 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Gulf Coast Oil Tanker Alpine -- 14/09/19 03:48 -

