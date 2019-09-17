KPT Shipping Intelligence Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued
the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700
hours on Tuesday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-I Quetta D. Crude Oil PNSC 16/09/19
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1 Al Mahboobah D. Chemical Wilhelmsen 15/09/19
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
Berth Vacant....
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-3 X-Press Annapurna D. L. Cnt. Hapag Llyd 16/09/19
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
24 Butinah D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 16/09/19
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
26/27 ER Felixstowe D. l. Cnt. COSCO 17/09/19
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Felixstowe COSCO 17/09/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt.
Kong Que Zuo COSCO 17/09/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
Xin Beigning COSCO 19/09/19 Not Sched 2000 Cnt. 2000 Cnt.
CONTAINER (GEARED):
Polo Golden 24/09/19 NOt Sched 230 Cnt. 325 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Han De Facilities 18/09/19 Not Sched Nil 712 G.C
VEHICLE:
Helios Highway Maritime 20/09/19 Not Sched 82 Vehicles Nil
FERTILIZER:
GDF Suez North Sea Bulk-Sh. 19/09/19 Not Sched 36,000 Dap Nil
OIL TANKER:
Karachi PNSC 20/09/19 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks