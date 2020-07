KPT shipping intelligence report

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Uni Stream Ever Green 27/07/20 Not Sched Nil 359 Project Cargo

Ever Deluxe Green Pak 01/08/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt.

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

Recent Stories

Flour prices are likely to go out of reach

Kulbhushan Jadhav allowed right to appeal by ICJ, ..

UAE President pardons 515 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

COVID-19: World leaders to stay at home, in first ..

IHC orders to restore PUBG

PM says Gwadar Port to become guarantor of develop ..