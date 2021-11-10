KPT Shipping Movements Report 10 Nov 2021
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Doric Rice
KMTC Delhi Container Ship
AL Mahboobah Tanker
ITAL Lirica Container Ship
Uranus J General Cargo
Merry Star Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
APL Florida
Pacific Bulker
Sapper
Actuaria
Teera Bhum
Ioanna Pol
TS Singapore
Kota Nilam
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
KMTC Delhi 10-11-2021
Great 61 10-11-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
KMTC Mundra 10-11-2021 D/L Container
SINO Bridge 10-11-2021 D/L Container
Hai Duong 68 10-11-2021 L/ 5677 General Cargo
Oriental Jasmine 11-11-2021 L/ 2000 Chemical
LA Boheme 11-11-2021 D/ 55000 Mogas
Long Beach Trader 11-11-2021 D/L Container
MOL Growth 11-11-2021 D/L Container
Trans Leader 11-11-2021 D/ 490 Unit (S)
Sagar Jeet 11-11-2021 L/ 56988 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 183,197 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 91,163 Metric Tons of export cargo and 92,034 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 56,261 63,159 119,420
Clinkers ------ 21,172 21,172
Rice ------- 2,132 2,132
Sugar 2,959 ------ 2,959
Wheat 4,274 ------ 4,274
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 28,540 4,700 33,240