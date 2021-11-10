UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report 10 Nov 2021

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

SHIPS BERTHED:

Doric Rice

KMTC Delhi Container Ship

AL Mahboobah Tanker

ITAL Lirica Container Ship

Uranus J General Cargo

Merry Star Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

APL Florida

Pacific Bulker

Sapper

Actuaria

Teera Bhum

Ioanna Pol

TS Singapore

Kota Nilam

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

KMTC Delhi 10-11-2021

Great 61 10-11-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

KMTC Mundra 10-11-2021 D/L Container

SINO Bridge 10-11-2021 D/L Container

Hai Duong 68 10-11-2021 L/ 5677 General Cargo

Oriental Jasmine 11-11-2021 L/ 2000 Chemical

LA Boheme 11-11-2021 D/ 55000 Mogas

Long Beach Trader 11-11-2021 D/L Container

MOL Growth 11-11-2021 D/L Container

Trans Leader 11-11-2021 D/ 490 Unit (S)

Sagar Jeet 11-11-2021 L/ 56988 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 183,197 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 91,163 Metric Tons of export cargo and 92,034 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 56,261 63,159 119,420

Clinkers ------ 21,172 21,172

Rice ------- 2,132 2,132

Sugar 2,959 ------ 2,959

Wheat 4,274 ------ 4,274

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 28,540 4,700 33,240

