KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Hankuk Chemi Tanker
Diyala Container Ship
Kntc Dubau Container Ship
MSC Jessenia Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Berlin Express
Kapitan Maslov
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
M.T Karachi 26/08/20
Pacific Crown 26/08/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Primrose Ace 26/08/20 D/154 Vehicle
YM Summit 26/08/20 Container
M.T Lahore 27/08/20 D/70000 Crude Oil
XIN Hong Kong 27/08/20 Container
Moen Island 27/08/20 Container
MSC Hina 27/08/20 Container
Liv Auerbach 27/08/20 D/5007 Steel Plates
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 145,390 Metric Tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 35,607 Metric Tons of export cargo and 109,783 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 42,279 31,733 74,012
B.Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------
Clinkers ------ 2,274 2,274
Iron & Steel Scrap 3,019 ------ 3,019
Rock Phosphate 2,455 ------ 2,455
Oil/Liquid Cargo 62,030 1,600 63,630