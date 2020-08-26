KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Hankuk Chemi Tanker

Diyala Container Ship

Kntc Dubau Container Ship

MSC Jessenia Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Berlin Express

Kapitan Maslov

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

M.T Karachi 26/08/20

Pacific Crown 26/08/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Primrose Ace 26/08/20 D/154 Vehicle

YM Summit 26/08/20 Container

M.T Lahore 27/08/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

XIN Hong Kong 27/08/20 Container

Moen Island 27/08/20 Container

MSC Hina 27/08/20 Container

Liv Auerbach 27/08/20 D/5007 Steel Plates

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 145,390 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 35,607 Metric Tons of export cargo and 109,783 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 42,279 31,733 74,012

B.Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ 2,274 2,274

Iron & Steel Scrap 3,019 ------ 3,019

Rock Phosphate 2,455 ------ 2,455

Oil/Liquid Cargo 62,030 1,600 63,630