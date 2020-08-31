KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Southamption ExpressContainers ship
Greenwich BridgeContainers ship
Jipro NeftisTanker
Hanne DanicaGeneral Cargo
Captain KaramPhosphate
Ever DecentContainer ship
Oinoussian StarTanker
Bomar LynxTanker
Navig 8 SiriusTanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Northern Dedication
Hanne Danica
Southampton Express
Diamond Express
Haydn
Mol Globe
Jipro Neftis
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Navig 8 Sirious31/08/2020
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Xin Shanghai31/08/20Container
Sunnine31/08/20L/27000 Clinkers
Dubai Charm01/09/20D/70000 Crude oil
Bow Tribute01/09/20D/5000 Chemical
Cosco Belgium01/09/20Containers
Szczecin Traders01/09/20Containers
Saxonia01/09/20Containers
Ever Ursula01/09/20Containers
Hibicus01/09/20L/47000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 166,213 metric tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 37,888 metric tons of export cargo and 128,325 metric tons of import cargo during the said period; commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 70,200 27,294 97,494
Bulk Cargo 3 ---- 3
Clinkers ----- 10,594 10,594
Rock Phosphate 5,027 --- 5,027
Oil/Liquid Cargo 53,095 - 53,095