KPT shipping movements report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 05:33 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Southamption ExpressContainers ship

Greenwich BridgeContainers ship

Jipro NeftisTanker

Hanne DanicaGeneral Cargo

Captain KaramPhosphate

Ever DecentContainer ship

Oinoussian StarTanker

Bomar LynxTanker

Navig 8 SiriusTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Northern Dedication

Hanne Danica

Southampton Express

Diamond Express

Haydn

Mol Globe

Jipro Neftis

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Navig 8 Sirious31/08/2020

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Xin Shanghai31/08/20Container

Sunnine31/08/20L/27000 Clinkers

Dubai Charm01/09/20D/70000 Crude oil

Bow Tribute01/09/20D/5000 Chemical

Cosco Belgium01/09/20Containers

Szczecin Traders01/09/20Containers

Saxonia01/09/20Containers

Ever Ursula01/09/20Containers

Hibicus01/09/20L/47000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 166,213 metric tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 37,888 metric tons of export cargo and 128,325 metric tons of import cargo during the said period; commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 70,200 27,294 97,494

Bulk Cargo 3 ---- 3

Clinkers ----- 10,594 10,594

Rock Phosphate 5,027 --- 5,027

Oil/Liquid Cargo 53,095 - 53,095

