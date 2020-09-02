KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Tiger GloryTanker

Szczecin Trader Container Ship

Dubai Charm Tanker

Celemens SchulteContainer Ship

Seacon 6 Clinkers

Ever UrsulaContainer Ship

SaxoniaContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Xin Shanghai

Bomar Lynx

Esperanza N

Green Phoenix

Ecoatlantic

Ecoatlantic

Tiger Glory

Ever Decent

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Clemens Schulte02/09/20

Osco Belgium02/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Nordmerkur 02/09/20D/ 55000 Mogas

Asavari 02/09/20 D/ 2500 Lab Equipment

Bomar Milione02/09/20 D/L Container

Hyundai Jakarta02/09/20 D/L Container

Geniun Star XL02/09/20 D/ 742 General Cargo

Xing Shou Hai02/09/20 D/ 25854 General Cargo

Al Mahboobah 03/09/20 D/ 16830 Chemical

Vasi Moon03/09/20 D.

L Container

Thorsky03/09/20 Container

Cosco America03/09/20 Container

Ubena03/09/20 Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 157,496 metric tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 37,369 metric tons of export cargo and 120,127 metric tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 66,639 26,289 92,928

Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ 11,080 11,080

DAP 3,660 ------ 3,660

Rock Phosphate 7,021 ------ 7,021

Wheat 4,085 ------ 4,085

Oil/Liquid Cargo 38,722 - 38,722