KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Tiger GloryTanker
Szczecin Trader Container Ship
Dubai Charm Tanker
Celemens SchulteContainer Ship
Seacon 6 Clinkers
Ever UrsulaContainer Ship
SaxoniaContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Xin Shanghai
Bomar Lynx
Esperanza N
Green Phoenix
Ecoatlantic
Ecoatlantic
Tiger Glory
Ever Decent
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Clemens Schulte02/09/20
Osco Belgium02/09/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Nordmerkur 02/09/20D/ 55000 Mogas
Asavari 02/09/20 D/ 2500 Lab Equipment
Bomar Milione02/09/20 D/L Container
Hyundai Jakarta02/09/20 D/L Container
Geniun Star XL02/09/20 D/ 742 General Cargo
Xing Shou Hai02/09/20 D/ 25854 General Cargo
Al Mahboobah 03/09/20 D/ 16830 Chemical
Vasi Moon03/09/20 D.
L Container
Thorsky03/09/20 Container
Cosco America03/09/20 Container
Ubena03/09/20 Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 157,496 metric tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 37,369 metric tons of export cargo and 120,127 metric tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 66,639 26,289 92,928
Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------
Clinkers ------ 11,080 11,080
DAP 3,660 ------ 3,660
Rock Phosphate 7,021 ------ 7,021
Wheat 4,085 ------ 4,085
Oil/Liquid Cargo 38,722 - 38,722