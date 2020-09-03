UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:15 PM

KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Navi Sunny General Cargo

Bow Tribute Tanker

Hyundai Jakarta Container Ship

Bomar Milion Container Ship

Xin Shou Hai General Cargo

Genius Star Xl General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

Clemens Shulte

Cosco Belgium

Oinoussian Star

Captain Kram

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Bow Tribute 03/09/20

Dubai Charm 03/09/20

Saxonia 03/09/20

Greenwich Bridge 03/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Asavari 03/09/20 D/2500 LAB Equipment

Doric Breeze 03/09/20 L/30000 Naphtha

Vasi Moon 03/09/20 Container

Castor N 03/09/20 Container

Cosco America 03/09/20 Container

Ubena 03/09/20 Container

Al Mahboobah 04/09/20 D/16830 Chemical

Cordula Jacob 04/09/20 D/55000 Mogas

M.

T Karachi 04/09/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

MT Shalamar 04/09/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

MSC Hina 04/09/20 Container

Northern Discovery 04/09/20 Container

George Washigton Bridge 04/09/20 Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 173,563 metric tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 54,640 metric tons of export cargo and 118,923 metric tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 62,758 27,214 89,972

Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ 27,426 27,426

DAP 4,719 ------ 4,719

Rock Phosphate 4,331 ------ 4,331

Wheat 7,826 ------ 7,826

Oil/Liquid Cargo 39,289 - 39,289

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Import Jakarta Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Kazakhstan&#039;s President announces new stage of ..

3 minutes ago

ADCB, Visa transform merchant smartphones into pay ..

3 minutes ago

DC visits HavelianTehsil office, inspected revenue ..

3 minutes ago

Head of Russian Intelligence Service on Navalny: W ..

3 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 900 new COVID-19 cases, 87,378 in t ..

3 minutes ago

Williams family announce departure from Formula On ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.