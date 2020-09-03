KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Navi Sunny General Cargo

Bow Tribute Tanker

Hyundai Jakarta Container Ship

Bomar Milion Container Ship

Xin Shou Hai General Cargo

Genius Star Xl General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

Clemens Shulte

Cosco Belgium

Oinoussian Star

Captain Kram

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Bow Tribute 03/09/20

Dubai Charm 03/09/20

Saxonia 03/09/20

Greenwich Bridge 03/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Asavari 03/09/20 D/2500 LAB Equipment

Doric Breeze 03/09/20 L/30000 Naphtha

Vasi Moon 03/09/20 Container

Castor N 03/09/20 Container

Cosco America 03/09/20 Container

Ubena 03/09/20 Container

Al Mahboobah 04/09/20 D/16830 Chemical

Cordula Jacob 04/09/20 D/55000 Mogas

M.

T Karachi 04/09/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

MT Shalamar 04/09/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

MSC Hina 04/09/20 Container

Northern Discovery 04/09/20 Container

George Washigton Bridge 04/09/20 Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 173,563 metric tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 54,640 metric tons of export cargo and 118,923 metric tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 62,758 27,214 89,972

Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ 27,426 27,426

DAP 4,719 ------ 4,719

Rock Phosphate 4,331 ------ 4,331

Wheat 7,826 ------ 7,826

Oil/Liquid Cargo 39,289 - 39,289