KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:15 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Navi Sunny General Cargo
Bow Tribute Tanker
Hyundai Jakarta Container Ship
Bomar Milion Container Ship
Xin Shou Hai General Cargo
Genius Star Xl General Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
Clemens Shulte
Cosco Belgium
Oinoussian Star
Captain Kram
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Bow Tribute 03/09/20
Dubai Charm 03/09/20
Saxonia 03/09/20
Greenwich Bridge 03/09/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Asavari 03/09/20 D/2500 LAB Equipment
Doric Breeze 03/09/20 L/30000 Naphtha
Vasi Moon 03/09/20 Container
Castor N 03/09/20 Container
Cosco America 03/09/20 Container
Ubena 03/09/20 Container
Al Mahboobah 04/09/20 D/16830 Chemical
Cordula Jacob 04/09/20 D/55000 Mogas
M.
T Karachi 04/09/20 D/70000 Crude Oil
MT Shalamar 04/09/20 D/70000 Crude Oil
MSC Hina 04/09/20 Container
Northern Discovery 04/09/20 Container
George Washigton Bridge 04/09/20 Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 173,563 metric tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 54,640 metric tons of export cargo and 118,923 metric tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 62,758 27,214 89,972
Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------
Clinkers ------ 27,426 27,426
DAP 4,719 ------ 4,719
Rock Phosphate 4,331 ------ 4,331
Wheat 7,826 ------ 7,826
Oil/Liquid Cargo 39,289 - 39,289