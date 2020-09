KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Nordmerkur Tanker

Vasi Moon Container Ship

Asavari Tanker

Doric Breeze Tanker

Cosco America Container Ship

Ever Ursula Container Ship

MSC Hina Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Hyundai Jakarta

Bow Tribute

Genius Star XL

Greenwich Bridge

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Szczecin Trader 04/09/20

Saxonia 04/09/20

Asavari 04/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Cordula Jaccob 04/09/20 D/55000 Mogas

M.T Karachi 04/09/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

MT Shalamar 04/09/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

George Washington Bridge 04/09/20 Container

Thorsky 04/09/20 Container

Eastern Begonia 04/09/20 D/118 General Cargo

Charistina Selmer 04/09/20 L/25000 Clinkers

Port Canton 04/09/20 L/55000 Clinkers

Hyundai Oakland 04/09/20 Container

Safeen Oryx 04/09/20 Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 149,066 metric tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 50,539 metric tons of export cargo and 98,527 metric tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 54,925 20,608 75,533

Bulk Cargo 19,968 ------ 19,968

Clinkers ------ 29,631 29,631

DAP 4,428 ------ 4,428

Rock Phosphate ------ ------ ------

Wheat 5,360 ------ 5,360

Oil/Liquid Cargo 13,846 300 14,146