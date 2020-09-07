KPT Shipping Movements Report
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday
SHIPS BERTHED:
Christina Selmer Clinkers
Ginga Cougar Tanker
Hibiscus Clinkers
Liv Auerbach General Cargo
Imari General Cargo
Hyundai Oakland Container Ship
Thorsky Container Ship
Ubena Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Sunnine
Cosco America
Xin Shou Hai
MSC Hina
Ginga Cougar
Bomar Milione
Imari
Mouton
Ever Ursula
Bridge
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Hyundai Oakland 07/09/20
Navi Sunny 07/09/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
TRF Kristansand 07/09/20 D/3000 Chemical
Wan Hai 611 07/09/20 Container
Csav Tyndall 07/09/20 Container
Safeen Oryx 08/09/20 Container
Charlotte Schulte 08/09/20 Container
Kapitan Maslov 08/09/20 Container
CSL Sophie 08/09/20 Container
Paris Express 08/09/20 Container
Coventry 08/09/20 D/69000 Wheat
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 224,388 metric tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 87,868 metric tons of export cargo and 136,520 metric tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 42,587 39,713 82,300
Bulk Cargo 3,004 ------ 3,004
Clinkers ------ 46,155 46,155
DAP 8,298 ------ 8,298
Wheat 18,077 ------ 18,077
Oil/Liquid Cargo 64,554 2.000 66,554