KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Christina Selmer Clinkers

Ginga Cougar Tanker

Hibiscus Clinkers

Liv Auerbach General Cargo

Imari General Cargo

Hyundai Oakland Container Ship

Thorsky Container Ship

Ubena Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Sunnine

Cosco America

Xin Shou Hai

MSC Hina

Ginga Cougar

Bomar Milione

Imari

Mouton

Ever Ursula

Bridge

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Hyundai Oakland 07/09/20

Navi Sunny 07/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

TRF Kristansand 07/09/20 D/3000 Chemical

Wan Hai 611 07/09/20 Container

Csav Tyndall 07/09/20 Container

Safeen Oryx 08/09/20 Container

Charlotte Schulte 08/09/20 Container

Kapitan Maslov 08/09/20 Container

CSL Sophie 08/09/20 Container

Paris Express 08/09/20 Container

Coventry 08/09/20 D/69000 Wheat

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 224,388 metric tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 87,868 metric tons of export cargo and 136,520 metric tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 42,587 39,713 82,300

Bulk Cargo 3,004 ------ 3,004

Clinkers ------ 46,155 46,155

DAP 8,298 ------ 8,298

Wheat 18,077 ------ 18,077

Oil/Liquid Cargo 64,554 2.000 66,554