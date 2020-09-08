KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Castor N Container Ship

Wan Hai 611 Container Ship

M.T Shalamar Tanker

Csav Tyndall Container Ship

Eastern Begonia General Cargo

TRF Kristansand Tanker

Safeen Oryx Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Karachi

Hyundai Oakland

Navi Sunny

Thorsky

Chrisana Selmer

Al Mahboobah

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

M.T Shalamar 09/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

CSL Sophie 08/09/20 D/L Container

Paris Express 08/09/20 D/L Container

Tabernacle Prince 08/09/20 L/17500 Cement

Coventry 08/09/20 D/69000 Wheat

MT Quetta 09/09/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

Petali Lady 09/09/20 D/58000 Mogas

Linus P 09/09/20 D/2000 Chemical

Chemrose Road 09/09/20 L/3500 Ethanol

Botant Bay 09/09/20 D/L Container

Diyala 09/09/20 D/L Container

Inredible Blue 09/09/20 D/36700 Dap/8800 Ammonium

Nacc Poros 09/09/20 L/7000 Cement

Filia Glory 09/09/20 L/56800 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 156,918 metric tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 50,859 metric tons of export cargo and 106,059 metric tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 43,722 15,374 59,096

Bulk Cargo 3,350 ------ 3,350

Clinkers ------ 32,840 32,840

DAP 3,087 ------ 3,087

Wheat 17,201 ------ 17,201

Oil/Liquid Cargo 38,699 2.645 41,344