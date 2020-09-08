UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 05:22 PM

KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Castor N Container Ship

Wan Hai 611 Container Ship

M.T Shalamar Tanker

Csav Tyndall Container Ship

Eastern Begonia General Cargo

TRF Kristansand Tanker

Safeen Oryx Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Karachi

Hyundai Oakland

Navi Sunny

Thorsky

Chrisana Selmer

Al Mahboobah

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

M.T Shalamar 09/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

CSL Sophie 08/09/20 D/L Container

Paris Express 08/09/20 D/L Container

Tabernacle Prince 08/09/20 L/17500 Cement

Coventry 08/09/20 D/69000 Wheat

MT Quetta 09/09/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

Petali Lady 09/09/20 D/58000 Mogas

Linus P 09/09/20 D/2000 Chemical

Chemrose Road 09/09/20 L/3500 Ethanol

Botant Bay 09/09/20 D/L Container

Diyala 09/09/20 D/L Container

Inredible Blue 09/09/20 D/36700 Dap/8800 Ammonium

Nacc Poros 09/09/20 L/7000 Cement

Filia Glory 09/09/20 L/56800 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 156,918 metric tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 50,859 metric tons of export cargo and 106,059 metric tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 43,722 15,374 59,096

Bulk Cargo 3,350 ------ 3,350

Clinkers ------ 32,840 32,840

DAP 3,087 ------ 3,087

Wheat 17,201 ------ 17,201

Oil/Liquid Cargo 38,699 2.645 41,344

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Quetta Import Road Karachi Port P

Recent Stories

Misbahul Haq regrets over results in recent Test, ..

5 minutes ago

Meeting reviews preparations for upcoming polio ca ..

1 minute ago

Pb Govt taking steps for uplift of education secto ..

2 minutes ago

Court seeks FIA's comments in acquittal plea of ac ..

2 minutes ago

3 held on corruption charges

2 minutes ago

215 KMs roads being rehabilitated in KP: P&D

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.