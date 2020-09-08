KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Castor N Container Ship
Wan Hai 611 Container Ship
M.T Shalamar Tanker
Csav Tyndall Container Ship
Eastern Begonia General Cargo
TRF Kristansand Tanker
Safeen Oryx Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T Karachi
Hyundai Oakland
Navi Sunny
Thorsky
Chrisana Selmer
Al Mahboobah
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
M.T Shalamar 09/09/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
CSL Sophie 08/09/20 D/L Container
Paris Express 08/09/20 D/L Container
Tabernacle Prince 08/09/20 L/17500 Cement
Coventry 08/09/20 D/69000 Wheat
MT Quetta 09/09/20 D/70000 Crude Oil
Petali Lady 09/09/20 D/58000 Mogas
Linus P 09/09/20 D/2000 Chemical
Chemrose Road 09/09/20 L/3500 Ethanol
Botant Bay 09/09/20 D/L Container
Diyala 09/09/20 D/L Container
Inredible Blue 09/09/20 D/36700 Dap/8800 Ammonium
Nacc Poros 09/09/20 L/7000 Cement
Filia Glory 09/09/20 L/56800 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 156,918 metric tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 50,859 metric tons of export cargo and 106,059 metric tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 43,722 15,374 59,096
Bulk Cargo 3,350 ------ 3,350
Clinkers ------ 32,840 32,840
DAP 3,087 ------ 3,087
Wheat 17,201 ------ 17,201
Oil/Liquid Cargo 38,699 2.645 41,344